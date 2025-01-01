Business Standard

Politics

'Cheap politics': Delhi L-G dismisses CM Atishi's temple demolition charges

Delhi L-G VK Saxena dismisses CM Atishi's claim of demolition orders for Hindu and Buddhist religious sites as 'cheap politics', denies receiving related files or issuing directions

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, on Tuesday dismissed Chief Minister Atishi’s allegations that his office had ordered the demolition of Hindu and Buddhist places of worship in the city, labelling the claims as “cheap politics”.
 
The Lt Governor’s Secretariat clarified through a statement that no religious structures, including temples, mosques, or churches, were being demolished. It further stated that no such file had been received by the office.  
 
Chief Minister Atishi, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleged in a letter to the Lt Governor that a meeting of the ‘Religious Committee’ under his authority took place on November 22, during which a decision was made to demolish certain religious structures in Delhi.
 
 
“It has been decided by the Religious Committee on your directions, and with your approval to demolish multiple religious structures across Delhi,” CM Atishi wrote in her letter to VK Saxena.  
 
She listed the affected structures, claiming they were located in areas such as West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Sunder Nagri, Seema Puri, Gokal Puri, and Usmanpur. Atishi asserted that these included several temples and Buddhist places of worship.  

“As elected representatives who are constantly in touch with the people of Delhi, we would ensure that no religious sentiments were hurt,” she said.  
 
Responding to the allegations, the Lieutenant Governor accused Atishi of engaging in “cheap politics”. 
The Lt Governor’s office notified, “If at all, the Lt Governor has issued strict instructions to the police to maintain extra vigil against forces who may indulge in deliberate vandalism for political benefits. His instructions are being strictly followed, as was witnessed during the just gone Christmas celebrations which did not see any untoward incident.”
 
Atishi also referred to an alleged order from the previous year, claiming that the demolition of religious structures fell under ‘public order’, a matter directly under the jurisdiction of Saxena’s office.  
 
“Since then, the work of the Religious Committee has been directly monitored by you. All files of the Religious Committee are routed from the Home department to the LG office, completely bypassing the Chief Minister and the Home Minister,” Atishi said.  
 
[With agency inputs]

Topics : Atishi Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Assembly Delhi Police Politics

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

