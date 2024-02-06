Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi's governance model has been put on the ventilator: BJP attacks AAP

Addressing a press conference, Lekhi said that Delhi's governance model has been put on the ventilator

Meenakshi Lekhi

"Delhi government is only bothered about publicity. They are hungry to stay in power at any cost. They are hungry and greedy for corruption," she further said.

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Launching blistering attacks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday said that while the CM is avoiding answering the ED summons on the Delhi liquor scam, another one came to the front and that scam happened to be the Delhi Jal Board scam.
Addressing a press conference, Lekhi said that Delhi's governance model has been put on the ventilator.
"Delhi's governance model has been put on the ventilator. The Delhi excise policy is the biggest scam that one can think of. But while the CM is avoiding answering the ED summons on the Delhi liquor scam another scam came to the front and that scam happened to be the Delhi Jal Board scam" Meenakshi Lekhi said
"And yesterday the Delhi High Court found that a false affidavit has been filed in the court of law before the judges. The false affidavit contains some remarks regarding the procurement processes. Where the audit report has found the central procurement processes are violative of law and the drugs which are procured are substandard and are also not in terms of the regulations which need to be obeyed and adhered to," she added.
"Delhi government is only bothered about publicity. They are hungry to stay in power at any cost. They are hungry and greedy for corruption," she further said.
Meenakshi Lekhi also hit out at the Delhi CM for not responding to ED summons.
"Atishi is repeatedly holding press conferences but is not telling when Arvind Kejriwal will go in front of the ED. There are no teachers in schools and no doctors in hospitals. Those who were staunchly honest are today giving evidence of staunch dishonesty" she said.
The Union Minister also accused the AAP government in Delhi of weaking the health system in the city.
"If we talk about health, they had promised to make 30,000 beds, it all turned out to be a lie. It was promised that 900 primary health centres would be built, but many centres have been closed and this number is 200-300. The Centralized Procurement Scheme of the Centre, in which there was talk of transparency, has also been found to be the biggest scam. There is also a problem in the budgetary allocation for health infrastructure. Today raids are going on at the homes of many AAP people. Vaibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of the company, is involved in this money laundering case," she alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Aam Aadmi Party AAP government Delhi government

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

