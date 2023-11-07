Disproportionate assets case: SC adjourns Shivakumar's hearing to Nov 10

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing for November 10 on the CBI appeal against the Karnataka High Court interim order staying proceedings in a disproportionate assets case against Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and PS Narasimha adjourned the matter.

The court also refused to pass any interim order on CBI's plea at this stage.

CBI has filed an appeal against the Karnataka High Court order dated June 12 and sought to stay on the investigation in the disproportionate assets case. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for CBI, urged the bench to vacate the stay.

CBI is probing a case against Shivakumar for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Earlier Income Tax has conducted a search against him.