Disproportionate assets case: SC adjourns Shivakumar's hearing to Nov 10

CBI has filed an appeal against the Karnataka High Court order dated June 12 and sought to stay on the investigation in the disproportionate assets case

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections

Photo: PTI

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing for November 10 on the CBI appeal against the Karnataka High Court interim order staying proceedings in a disproportionate assets case against Congress leader DK Shivakumar.
A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and PS Narasimha adjourned the matter.
The court also refused to pass any interim order on CBI's plea at this stage.
CBI has filed an appeal against the Karnataka High Court order dated June 12 and sought to stay on the investigation in the disproportionate assets case. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for CBI, urged the bench to vacate the stay.
CBI is probing a case against Shivakumar for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Earlier Income Tax has conducted a search against him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D K Shivakumar Supreme Court CBI disproportionate assets

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon