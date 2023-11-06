close
Election code hampers transport of cash and jewellery in Rajasthan

The code came into effect after the Election Commission announced the date for assembly elections in Rajasthan

election

Representative Image

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
Traders in Rajasthan on Monday expressed displeasure over the rampant seizure of cash and jewellery in the poll-bound state due to the prevailing Model Code of Conduct, which is affecting their business.

The code came into effect after the Election Commission announced the date for assembly elections in Rajasthan. The state will go to the polls on November 25 and results will be declared on December 3.

According to the trade bodies, the jewelers are the worst sufferers as they cannot transport gold and silver despite having valid bills and documents.

“We have tried to bring it to the notice of the election commissioner that traders, especially, are facing big problems and losses in business because of the confiscation of goods and jewellery,” Jaipur Sarafa Traders Committee President Kailash Mittal said.

Recently, officials confiscated around 7 kg of gold coins brought from Ahmedabad to Udaipur, despite having valid documents for their transportation, he said, adding that the officials said they would return the gold after five days.

“For a jeweler, two or five days is a long period, especially as Diwali is approaching and the wedding season is around,” he said.

“Some arrangement should be made so that the traders who are transporting gold and silver legally do not have to face problems. We are not against checking, the officials are free to confiscate goods that are being held by someone illegally but don’t do it with traders having valid papers,” he added.

Executive president of Akhil Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA), a Rajasthan-based trade body, Prem Biyani, said that during the Model Code of Conduct, the limit of carrying cash has been fixed at Rs 50,000, which is not practical.

Along with the festive season, the wedding season is also approaching, in such a situation, along with businessmen, customers are also bringing cash and confiscation cannot be justified if these persons have valid documents, Biyani said, adding that no one should be harassed in the name of rules.

Topics : rajasthan Traders Model Code of Conduct Election Commission Assembly Election

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

