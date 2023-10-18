Is it time for the Olympics torch to be relayed to India? Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes so. He has confirmed that India will bid to host the 2036 Olympics. But is it feasible to host the mega sporting event in India given the economic pressures the host nations have historically faced?

Bidding for Olympics is yet another sign that India is positioning itself for a greater role. Moving on, the IT industry -- which is one of the key drivers of its growth and rising aspirations -- is declaring Q2 results. Most major companies have come out with their earnings, while the rest will announce it by the end of October. In today’s special segment, let's decode the second quarter results of the major Indian IT companies.

Stocks of key IT firms are not doing well for some time now. And the Q2 results failed to boost confidence considerably. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank has become the latest meme stock as it has consistently underperformed the markets over the past 1 year. However, a read through of the lender Q2-FY24 results, first after its merger with HDFC Ltd, has given confidence to analysts that the worst may be over. But, does a positive fundamental view mean a good run at the bourses? Will HDFC Bank finally start performing?

After the markets, let us shift our gaze to political corridors. The Election Commission has announced polling dates for five states. And with it, model code of conduct has come into force. But what is it? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.