Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for CM oath taking at Ramleela Ground

The BJP has come to power after 26 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. The saffron party got 48 seats out of total 70

Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding the traffic diversion and restrictions for the oath ceremony of the new chief minister of the national capital at Ramleela Ground.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, the advisory said.

According to the advisory, many VVIPs/VIPs will attend the oath ceremony at Ram Leela Ground. A large gathering is also expected.

To manage the traffic during this event, certain diversions and restrictions will be in place, the advisory said.

The traffic will be diverted from Subhash Park T-Point, Raj Ghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, Ajmeri Gate, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhabhuti Marg - DDU Marg Red Light, and round about Jhandewalan, it stated.

 

Traffic regulation, diversion and restrictions may be imposed on BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Aruna Asif Ali Road, Minto Road to round about Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk, Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate, and Ajmeri Gate to round about Kamla Market and surrounding areas from 7 am to 4 pm on Thursday.

The commuters are instructed to use public transport to help reduce congestion. Park vehicles only in designated parking areas. Avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow, it said.

If any unusual or suspicious objects or individuals are noticed, please inform the police immediately. Use the Paharganj side road for New Delhi Railway Station and avoid the Ajmeri Gate side, the advisory added.

The BJP has come to power after 26 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. The saffron party got 48 seats out of total 70.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

