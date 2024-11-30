Business Standard
Home / Politics / Embrace challenges, transform every crisis into opportunity: Piyush Goyal

Embrace challenges, transform every crisis into opportunity: Piyush Goyal

In his speech, Piyush Goyal reflected on the aspirations for India as it moves toward celebrating 100 years of independence in 2047

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday addressed the 4th Convocation Ceremony of Assam Royal Global University in Guwahati and urged the graduating students to embrace life's challenges and convert every crisis into an opportunity.

In his speech, Piyush Goyal reflected on the aspirations for India as it moves toward celebrating 100 years of independence in 2047, emphasising the crucial role students play in shaping the future of the nation.

He envisioned a developed India where every citizen has access to essential services such as food, shelter, healthcare, education, and infrastructure like digital connectivity, electricity, water, and sanitation.

 

It must be a collective effort from all 140 crore Indians to realise this vision, ensuring a quality life for every individual, he added.

Encouraging the graduates, Goyal urged them to stay resilient and proactive, using challenges as stepping stones to create opportunities for themselves and the country.

The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, also addressed the gathering and congratulated the graduates, emphasising the significant role students have in shaping the future of India. He encouraged them to remain focused on their dreams and contribute meaningfully to the nation's growth.

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

CM will be from BJP, 2 deputy CMs from allies: Ajit Pawar on Maha govt

Congress BJP flags

Ask your CMs, leaders to resign: BJP hits back at Cong over EVM allegations

Nana Patole

Maha poll verdict murder of democracy; govt, EC should clear doubts: Patole

Mayawati

Parliament must function in broader interest of people: Mayawati

Sanjay Raut

State without CM for 8 days after results against people's wishes: Raut

Other dignitaries present at the convocation included the Education Minister of Assam Dr Ranoj Pegu and the Industries and Commerce Minister of Assam Bimal Bora, among others.

The convocation saw the conferral of degrees to 1,502 students, marking a celebration of academic success and resilience, and the promise of a bright future.

The event was a highlight of academic and societal excellence, with the university conferring Honoris Causa degrees on four eminent personalities who have left a lasting impact in their respective fields.

The honourees included Justice Ranjan Gogoi, former Chief Justice of India; Dr Raghunath A. Mashelkar, Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Director General of CSIR; Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Chairman of Isro; and Harshvardhan Neotia, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group. Their presence, both in-person and virtually, added a distinct aura of achievement to the convocation ceremony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Piyush Goyal interacts with representatives of tea industry in Guwahati

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

No discussion yet on investments by Tesla, Starlink in India, says Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Trump friend of India, don't foresee any problem after his takeover: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

New guidelines on laptop import policy still under deliberation: Goyal

Piyush Goyal

Expressed 'deep disappointment' at EU's unilateral green regulations: Goyal

Topics : Piyush Goyal ISRO Assam Education ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon