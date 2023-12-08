Sensex (0.48%)
69855.64 + 333.95
Nifty (0.37%)
20978.15 + 77.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.13%)
44437.05 -57.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.96%)
6707.25 -64.85
Nifty Bank (0.95%)
47287.65 + 446.25
Heatmap

Every penny 'looted' will have to be returned: PM Modi 'guarantees'

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the prime minister has turned up the heat on opposition parties in his X posts of late

PM Modi at Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at the opposition on the issue of corruption, asserting it is "Modi's guarantee" that they will have to return every penny "looted" from people.
In a post on X, Modi tagged a news report of the Income Tax department recovering Rs 200 crore in cash from various locations of a business group allegedly linked to Congress MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, as he attacked the opposition party.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Countrymen should look at these piles of currency notes and then hear the addresses of its (Congress) leaders on honesty. Every penny looted from people will have to be returned. This is Modi's guarantee," he said in a post with several emojis.
The news report also showed a picture of several almirahs stuffed with currency notes.
With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the prime minister has turned up the heat on opposition parties in his X posts of late.
In a recent post, he had cited a news clip to take a swipe at opposition leaders and their "ecosystem", saying they may remain happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance but people should be beware of their divisive agenda as an old habit of 70 years cannot go away so easily.
He was reacting to a an X post captioned "Meltdown-e-Azam" (great meltdown) of the news clip that cited "excuses" and alleged attempts by an ecosystem to stoke regional divide and insult voters in Hindi speaking states after the BJP swept to power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, brushing aside the challenge from the Congress.

Also Read

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

Sonia Gandhi extends dinner invite to united Opposition, including AAP

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

NDA vs INDIA: Who said what after two mega meets by political parties

Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha on recommendations of ethics panel

Corruption, nepotism replaced by growth & development in last 10 yrs: Shah

Give 48 hours to study ethics report on Mahua Moitra: TMC to LS Speaker

Patients being charged upto Rs 50K for a bed in Central govt hospitals: AAP

Ignorant forces depriving Muslim, Christian women of dignity: BJP leader

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party national politics Congress Opposition parties

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon