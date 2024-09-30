Business Standard
DTC mandates removal of all political posters from buses, depots in Delhi

DTC mandates removal of all political posters from buses, depots in Delhi

Following this order, posters featuring former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will now be taken down from DTC buses

cluster buses, DTC orange bus

DTC bus

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has directed all depot managers to immediately remove all political posters from buses and depot premises and submit compliance reports to higher authorities.

In an official circular, the DTC said, "Reference to the direction received from the competent authority, it is hereby instructed to all depot managers to remove all the political posters from the buses and depot premises of Delhi Transport Corporation with immediate effect."

It further said, "All concerned depot managers are instructed to follow the directions, and submit the compliance of order for the perusal of higher authority."
 

Following this order, posters featuring former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will now be taken down from DTC buses. Currently, images of Kejriwal, alongside Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot, are displayed on Delhi's public transport buses and at various depots. Kejriwal stepped down from his position as chief minister on September 17.

Posters in Delhi targeting BJP

Meanwhile, posters accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being responsible for the recent surge in shootings in Delhi were seen across various locations in the city on Monday. These posters, carrying the message, "BJP turned Delhi into a gangster's capital", were spotted in the ITO area of central Delhi.

The capital has witnessed three shooting incidents within the past 48 hours. On Saturday morning, armed individuals on a motorcycle fired shots at a sweet shop in West Delhi's Nangloi and left behind an extortion note allegedly signed by gangster Deepak Boxer before escaping. Later that night, a man entered Hotel Impress in Vasant Kunj and fired four shots.

In another incident on Friday night, three armed men targeted a car showroom in Naraina, West Delhi, in what is believed to be an extortion attempt.

(With agency inputs)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Kailash Gahlot DTC buses DTC Bharatiya Janata Party BJP AAP government AAP

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

