Had to go with Ajit Pawar as my bank faced troubles: NCP MLA Shingne

Shingne on Saturday shared the dias with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at a programme in Wardha

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

NCP MLA Rajendra Shingne has claimed that due to troubles faced by a cooperative bank with which he was associated, he had to side with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after the party split last year.
Ajit Pawar and several other MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state last year, leading to a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founded by Sharad Pawar.
Shingne on Saturday shared the dias with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at a programme in Wardha.
Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the programme, the MLA, representing Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana district, said he has always respected Sharad Pawar.
Shingne said he worked under the leadership of Sharad Pawar for around 30 years and that the latter has made a huge contribution to his political career and he will always be indebted to him.
"However, of late, due to troubles faced by my district cooperative bank (in Buldhana) and helplessness, I had to go to them (ruling side) with Ajit Dada. Today, the district cooperative bank has received Rs 300 crore from the government. But certainly, Pawar saheb will always be venerable to me," Shingne said.

Topics : ajit pawar NCP MLAs

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

