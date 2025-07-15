Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Anti-sacrilege bill will deter future desecration of scriptures: Punjab CM

Anti-sacrilege bill will deter future desecration of scriptures: Punjab CM

Mann stated this while participating in a debate on the 'Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill 2025' on the concluding day of the Special Session of the Punjab Assembly here

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

The House on Tuesday decided to refer the Bill, which was introduced on Monday, to a Select Committee of the Assembly for seeking views of all stakeholders. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the Anti-sacrilege Bill will ensure that no such heinous crime takes place in the future by making provision of the sternest punishment against culprits.

Mann stated this while participating in a debate on the 'Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill 2025' on the concluding day of the Special Session of the Punjab Assembly here.

The House on Tuesday decided to refer the Bill, which was introduced on Monday, to a Select Committee of the Assembly for seeking views of all stakeholders.

Mann said the Guru Granth Sahib is the living Guru, who is highly revered by one and all across the globe. He said the 'Guru Granth Sahib' is a lighthouse of peace and tranquility for the entire mankind, and the Punjab government is "fully alive" to the deep emotional hurt caused by the incidents of sacrilege against the holy 'granths' in the past.

 

He said it is unfortunate that some forces had even gone to an extent of committing the most heinous sin against mankind through desecration of the 'Guru Granth Sahib', a holy book revered by the Sikh community.

Also Read

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Mann's remark on PM's visits insults constitutional dignity: Haryana CM

Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal row: All you need to know

Punjab, Haryana agree on solution talks over Sutlej-Yamuna canal: CR Paatil

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab govt to introduce anti-sacrilege law in special Assembly session

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

BJP slams Bhagwant Mann's 'one nation, one husband' remark on Op Sindoor

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab Cabinet approves loan waiver worth ₹68 crore for Dalit families

Mann said the 'Guru Granth Sahib' is an eternal Guru for mankind and no one could ever tolerate the dastardly act of sacrilege.

Likewise, he said the 'Bhagavad Gita', 'Quran', 'Bible' and other 'granths' are also respected by humanity for showing a way of life to them.

Mann said every devout Sikh is deeply connected with the 'Shabad Guru' - in the form of the 'Guru Granth Sahib' and Gurmukhi, which means originating from the mouth of Guru.

Mann said the sacrilege incidents had bruised the psyche of every Punjabi in general and every Sikh in particular. In the absence of harsh punishment against this "unpardonable crime", there was no end to these incidents due to which the Bill was necessitated, he said.

According to the Bill, any person found guilty of sacrilege may face imprisonment ranging from 10 years to life. The guilty shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh, which may extend up to Rs 10 lakh.

Those attempting to commit the offence may be sentenced to three to five years and shall also be liable to pay a fine which may extend up to Rs 3 lakh, as per the Bill. Individuals found abetting the crime will be punished in accordance with the offence committed.

Under the Bill, offence means any sacrilege, damage, destruction, defacing, disfiguring, de-colouring, de-filling, decomposing, burning, breaking or tearing of any holy scripture or part thereof.

More From This Section

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

'India's Deng Xiaoping': Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu on Rao's reforms

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Govt to table 8 new Bills in monsoon session of Parliament starting July 21

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam CM Himanta alleges demographic shift due to religious invasion

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

TDP urges EC for more time, easy inclusion in voter roll revision

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar Cabinet approves proposal of 10 mn jobs, employment opportunities

Topics : Bhagwant Mann Punjab Punjab Government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon