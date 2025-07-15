Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Assam CM Himanta alleges demographic shift due to religious invasion

Assam CM Himanta alleges demographic shift due to religious invasion

The chief minister did not specify who was making this alleged attempt, but most of the evicted people are Bengali-speaking Muslims

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Forest destruction is one of the issues. These people migrate to change the demography of that place, he claimed. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Tuesday that the indigenous communities of the state are facing "invasion" from people of "one religion", who are allegedly encroaching on land in different parts to alter the demography of those areas.

He said the government's eviction drives, through which over 1.19 lakh bighas have been cleared since 2021, are a major step towards checking this alleged attempt by migrants to gain a political foothold in Assamese-majority areas.

The chief minister did not specify who was making this alleged attempt, but most of the evicted people are Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said that it has been found while conducting eviction drives that the encroachers are mostly people with own land in their native districts, and yet they move to settle illegally in distant parts of the state.

 

Forest destruction is one of the issues. These people migrate to change the demography of that place, he claimed.

Also Read

green hydrogen

Assam halts green hydrogen policy; investors reassess plans: Report

G Kishan Reddy with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Northeast can be national model for sustainable mining: G Kishan Reddy

university, college, education, education loan

Assam GT TET 2025 results out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in; Check details here

Premiumss

Litmus test awaits new Congress Prez Gaurav Gogoi ahead of Assam polls

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery

ONGC reports major progress in controlling Assam gas well blowout

Sarma said that as these people migrate from one part of the state and settle in another part, they enrol themselves as voters in the new place.

And once they grow in numbers to thousands, they become a sizable vote bank, and the political leaders do not act against their initial encroachment of forest or government land, the chief minister claimed.

All these people are of one religion, he said, without elaborating.

This is not just a land jihad, but a jihad to finish off the Assamese people... After demographic invasion in lower and middle Assam, it is now happening in upper Assam, the chief minister said.

Citing instances of people moving to settle in places far from their native districts within the state, Sarma said, Residents of South Salmara-Mankachar (western Assam) can go to West Bengal if they need better opportunity, it is so much closer. But they are travelling hundreds of kilometers to settle in Lakhimpur (northern tip).

This demographic change will be visible in the voters' list in the state's northern and upper Assam in the coming years, he cautioned.

Sarma alleged that these encroachers have been enjoying the patronage of the Congress.

We see that in a place, votes secured by the Congress go up suddenly. If we calculate this increase in numbers, it will be the same as the demographic change that has taken place there, he told reporters.

Asked whether foreign forces are involved in this, Sarma claimed that the Congress' social media is being 'boosted' by foreign handles.

The CM said he last month provided details of 5,000 social media accounts of the opposition party being operated from abroad.

"You will see that the people who criticise me now on social media are from places like Chittagong (in Bangladesh)," he said.

Sarma added that it is for the district commissioner to strike out the names of the encroachers once evicted from the local voter list, as their names already appear in their native districts within the state.

When asked if a special intensive revision of the electoral roll could help in detecting illegal settlers, Sarma said it would not serve the purpose in this context of demographic change.

The updated National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is yet to be notified, will also not help in this regard, as it is apprehended that names of foreigners have been included in it due to "lack of government mechanism" in certain areas to check it, he added.

In places like South Salmara and Hailakandi, there is no mechanism. The local person in authority won't identify his own people as illegal foreigners. Even if we transfer someone from a different district, they are forced to request for transfer soon, he said on using NRC for detecting infiltrators.

Dealing with the situation in Assam needs improvisation', and strategies have to work', Sarma maintained.

The answer to demographic invasion is not NRCdemography is a social science subject, not a legal issue, he said.

The answer to checking this attempt at demographic change is an uncompromising government and leadership that will work to evict them. The government won't allow land to be taken over, indigenous people shouldn't rent out their property or employ them, and our people have to start doing their own work, Sarma asserted.

He said 1,19,548 bighas (160 sq km) of land has been cleared of encroachment since his government took over in May 2021, affecting about 50,000 people.

Of these, 84,743 bighas are forest land and 26,713 bighas are khas' or general government land, among other categories of land cleared, the chief minister added.

Sarma, presenting an audio-video clip of reforestation of cleared land and animals returning to their habitat, said the government was working for restoration of the natural balance and dismissed allegations of planning to hand over forest land to industrialists.

He added that another 63 lakh bighas, including 29 lakh bighas of forest land, are still under encroachment in the state, though some of the land is occupied by tribals who will be provided with ownership as per rules.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

TDP urges EC for more time, easy inclusion in voter roll revision

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar Cabinet approves proposal of 10 mn jobs, employment opportunities

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Trump repeated India-Pak ceasefire claim 22 times in 65 days: Jairam Ramesh

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Four-engine govt failed: Kejriwal after bomb threats to Delhi institutions

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Balasore student death: Failed system can take life, says Patnaik

Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Religion Belief

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon