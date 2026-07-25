Focus should be on education reforms, not Pradhan's resignation: Mayawati

As the Centre and opposition sparred over the alleged Neet paper leak case amid the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday said the political sparring should not overshadow the need for comprehensive reforms in the education system.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the protesters' demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had become the centre of political confrontation, while the real issue of reforming the examination system should not be lost.

"Although the peaceful sit-in at Jantar Mantar has received widespread public sympathy, both the opposition and the government are engaged in intense politics over the protesters' adamant demand for the resignation of the Union education minister. The real issue of necessary, comprehensive reforms in the education system should not disappear," she said.

Mayawati also alleged that opposition parties were competing to capitalise on the issue "from the streets to Parliament", leading to heightened tensions between the government and the opposition.

"Such confrontation is turning intense and could spread in one form or another to the states. I advise my party workers to remain alert and vigilant," she said.

The BSP chief said the issue had become completely politicised and alleged that police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar had further aggravated the situation.

She also linked the controversy to repeated disruptions in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

"Because of this atmosphere of tension and confrontation, the current Monsoon session has not functioned properly even for a single day so far, effectively halting the government's accountability on many other important issues concerning the country and public interest," she said.

Mayawati further said the government's response appeared focused on punitive action after paper leaks had taken place rather than preventing such incidents.

"The measures being explored by the government to deal with the CJP movement reflect strict action after paper leaks caused by corruption and incompetence. However, appropriate steps to prevent such heinous crimes from occurring in the first place are not visible, leading to growing public dissatisfaction," she said.

Appealing to BSP workers, she urged them not to become "aggressive or disheartened" in the prevailing political climate and instead remain committed to the party's mission "with full dedication and commitment of body, mind and resources.