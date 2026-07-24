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Home / Politics / Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over Neet

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over Neet

As soon as proceedings resumed at 12 noon after the adjournment in the morning, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge once again raised the demand of Pradhan's resignation

Rajya Sabha

The House has not been able to conduct any substantial business since Monday -- the first day of the Monsoon Session -- due to repeated protests and adjournments. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 1:02 PM IST

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Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned further till 2 pm on Friday as Opposition parties continued to protest, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the Neet paper leak and police action on students.

As soon as proceedings resumed at 12 noon after the adjournment in the morning, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge once again raised the demand of Pradhan's resignation.

"The Education Minister should resign," Kharge said, while NDA MPs objected to the demand. Chairman CP Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings until 2 pm following the pandemonium.

Earlier, when the House met at 11 am, Radhakrishnan went ahead with the Zero Hour proceedings. However, there was an uproar from the Opposition benches over the police action against students protesting the Neet paper leak.

 

When Kharge began speaking on the Neet issue, the chairman adjourned the House until 12 noon amid the din.

The House has not been able to conduct any substantial business since Monday -- the first day of the Monsoon Session -- due to repeated protests and adjournments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Rajya Sabha NEET UG Monsoon session of Parliament

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 1:02 PM IST

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