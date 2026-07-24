PM Modi thanks people for responses, suggestions received on midnight video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked everyone for the responses and positive suggestions received to his video, where he announced the government's decision to bring a strict law to punish those involved in paper leaks.

In the video message, Modi said that a new bill incorporating provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in the ongoing session of Parliament next week.

The draft bill, as announced by the prime minister in the Instagram video shared by him in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, was approved by the Union Cabinet on Friday.

"Thank you, friends. I got the opportunity to talk to you at midnight. The way you have responded to my video, positive suggestions given by you, thanks to everybody. Your love will continue to flow; our relations will continue with more bonding. Thank you, thank you friends," he said in the fresh video message released through his Instagram handle. "Thank you, friends. I got the opportunity to talk to you at midnight. The way you have responded to my video, positive suggestions given by you, thanks to everybody. Your love will continue to flow; our relations will continue with more bonding. Thank you, thank you friends," he said in the fresh video message released through his Instagram handle.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on his Instagram handle;, "Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions." He says, "Thank you friends. I had the opportunity to meet you late last night. I appreciate the way you… https://t.co/B4hrqwPwic pic.twitter.com/t6hfaVcvET — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

Modi created a new world record with the most views on a reel in 24 hours, garnering 303 million views as of now. The earlier record was 300 million views.

Modi's outreach to the youth came four days after thousands of students led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took part in the 'Sansad Chalo' march to press for their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related irregularities.