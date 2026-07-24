Saturday, July 25, 2026 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / PM Modi thanks people for responses, suggestions received on midnight video

PM Modi thanks people for responses, suggestions received on midnight video

You have given me overwhelming support and positive suggestions, he added

Source: Narendra Modi/Instagram

Source: Narendra Modi/Instagram

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked everyone for the responses and positive suggestions received to his video, where he announced the government's decision to bring a strict law to punish those involved in paper leaks. 
In the video message, Modi said that a new bill incorporating provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in the ongoing session of Parliament next week. 
The draft bill, as announced by the prime minister in the Instagram video shared by him in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, was approved by the Union Cabinet on Friday. 
  "Thank you, friends. I got the opportunity to talk to you at midnight. The way you have responded to my video, positive suggestions given by you, thanks to everybody. Your love will continue to flow; our relations will continue with more bonding. Thank you, thank you friends," he said in the fresh video message released through his Instagram handle. 
 

Also Read

Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Sansad Marg, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026 (PTI Photo)

Best of BS Opinion: Nationwide youth protests push govt on to the backfoot

Ravneet Singh Bittu, Ravneet Singh

Prez Murmu accepts Union MoS Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu's resignation

fast-track courts, Fast Track Courts India, Fast Track Special Courts, FTSC, paper leak cases, Narendra Modi, paper leak crackdown, court pendency, judicial backlog, pending court cases, FTC data, FTSC scheme, POCSO courts, rape cases, justice delive

Fast-track courts face mounting backlogs amid push for quicker justicepremium

Student protests, Jantar Mantar

Student protests expose deeper flaws in India's growth and education modelpremium

Cabinet clears Bill proposing stricter punishment in paper leak crackdown

Cabinet clears Bill proposing stricter punishment in paper leak crackdown

 
Modi created a new world record with the most views on a reel in 24 hours, garnering 303 million views as of now. The earlier record was 300 million views.
 
Modi's outreach to the youth came four days after thousands of students led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) took part in the 'Sansad Chalo' march to press for their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related irregularities.

More From This Section

Cabinet clears Bill proposing stricter punishment in paper leak crackdown

Cabinet clears Bill proposing stricter punishment in paper leak crackdown

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Not holding Neet debate will send wrong message to country: Rijiju in LS

Monsoon, Parliament, Bills

Lok Sabha adjourned for 5th day as row over Neet stalls proceedings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address the media on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Govt will set up fast-track courts on paper leaks, assures PM Modi

Abhijeet Dipke, protest, CJP, cockroach janta part

CJP calls for nationwide protest on July 24 against police brutality

Topics : Narendra Modi NEET Instagram Question paper leak

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Edge 70 Max ReviewPM Modi on Paper LeakSoman Wangchuk Hunger Strike EndQ1 Results TodayCJP Protest UpdatesDelhi Weather TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance