Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Gehlot alleges BJP govt ignores inaugurating projects initiated by Cong

Gehlot alleges BJP govt ignores inaugurating projects initiated by Cong

"The BJP government is holding back the work of our government to take credit," Gehlot said in a statement on 'X'

Ashok Gehlot, Gehlot

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday alleged that the current BJP government in the state is holding back the work done by his government and is not inaugurating them.

"The BJP government is holding back the work of our government to take credit," Gehlot said in a statement on 'X'.

He claimed the Congress government had opened institutions with professional courses to provide new opportunities for the new generation, but their progress has been held back after the new government came.

He said the new building of the Haridev Joshi University is ready in Dahmi Kalan, Jaipur, but it is not being shifted there from Khasa Kothi. "Our government had approved the recruitment of academic and non-academic staff in the university, but the recruitment has not been done yet," he said.

 

The same situation is more or less with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University, which is also being run from the education complex instead of its new building, he alleged.

Also Read

Protests break out in Rajasthan over govt order abolishing 9 districts

Protests break out in Rajasthan over govt order abolishing 9 districts

Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan govt dissolves 9 districts formed during Ashok Gehlot's tenure

Ashok Gehlot, Gehlot

Ex-Ashok Gehlot OSD Lokesh Sharma turns approver in phone tapping case

Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot demands MoU regarding PKC-ERCP project be made public

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul to attend Netrutva Sangam Leadership Training Camp in Jaipur today

"Why are these universities not being shifted to buildings built as per educational requirements?" Gehlot said.

The former chief minister said that similarly, the building of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences on JLN Marg in Jaipur is also ready but it is also not being inaugurated. This is an institute built on the lines of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and the MIT School of Governance in Pune.

He said that a new dimension of fintech has been created by combining finance and technology. "Our youth can study and move forward and work in this field, so we set up the Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital Institute in Jodhpur. The work of this institute should also be completed as soon as possible," he said.

He said, "I think someone has advised the new government that if these are inaugurated early, the credit will go to the previous government, so their inauguration should be delayed so that the public feels that these constructions were done during the tenure of this government."  Gehlot said he is concerned about the interests of the youth of the state and does not want any credit for these work.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal promises funds for RWAs to hire security guards if AAP wins

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Pune court grants Rahul Gandhi bail in defamation case on Savarkar remarks

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh

SAD working committee accepts Sukhbir Badal's resignation as party chief

There were long drawn farmer protests in 2020 demanding legalising minimum support price (MSP) and that demand appears to have regained momentum recently. Notwithstanding formal legalisation, MSP continues to remain at the core of the discourse on r

Punjab govt rejects Centre's agricultural marketing policy blueprint

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Jharkhand CM urges Centre to clear state's Rs 1.36 trillion coal dues

Topics : Ashok Gehlot BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon