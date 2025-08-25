Monday, August 25, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Govt unconcerned about youth: Rahul slams 'police action' against students

Govt unconcerned about youth: Rahul slams 'police action' against students

SSC students and trainers staged a protest at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, demanding better conduct of the examination

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress Monday slammed the Centre over the alleged "lathi charge" on Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants protesting at Ramlila Maidan here, with Rahul Gandhi alleging the Modi government was not concerned about youths' future as it has come to power by "stealing votes".

SSC students and trainers staged a protest at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, demanding better conduct of the examination. Police, however, have denied opposition parties' claims of baton charging the demonstrators.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The brutal lathicharge on SSC candidates and teachers who were peacefully protesting at Ramlila Maidan is not only shameful but also the hallmark of a cowardly government."  "The youth had only demanded their rights -- employment and justice -- but got lathi-charged," said the Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

 

"It is clear the Modi government is neither concerned about the youth of the country, nor about their future. Why should it be? This government has come to power not by the votes of the people, but by stealing votes," Gandhi said.

He went on to say, "First, they will steal votes. Then they will steal exams. Then they will steal jobs. Then they will crush your rights and voice, both! Youth, farmers, poor, Bahujans and minorities, they do not want your vote, so your demands will never be their priority."  Now is the time, not to be afraid, but to fight boldly, Gandhi asserted.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah questions Rahul's 'moral stand' on Constitution Amendment Bill

Rahul Gandhi

EC, BJP in partnership; SIR institutionalised theft of votes: Rahul

Anurag Thakur

Bihar polls: Rahul haunted by fear of another defeat, says Anurag Thakur

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

INDIA bloc united in Bihar, confident of fruitful poll results, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

INDIA bloc in Bihar united for polls, results will be fruitful, says Rahul

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Centre over the issue. The use of police force on the SSC students protesting at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is "inhuman and shameful", she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"The youth of the entire country are troubled by rigging in every exam, scam in every recruitment and paper leaks. The corruption in the recruitment process and exams under the BJP rule is ruining the future of the youth," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Instead of correcting it and listening to the youth, lathi-charging them is unfortunate. Instead of being cruel to the students, they should be heard," she said.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, around 1,500 protestors gathered at Ramlila Maidan, and 100 refused to leave the site after the permitted time despite multiple requests and intimations.

"Out of those who were not leaving, 44 protestors were detained. There was no laathi-charge," the officer said.

The SSC exam has seen numerous complaints of abrupt cancellations, server crashes, unresponsive systems, and exam centres located as far as 500 km from candidates' homes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dharmendra Yadav, Dharmendra

Mahagathbandhan to decide Bihar CM face, RJD has legitimate claim: SP MP

Bihar's Industry and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra

Bihar needs private investment to sustain growth, says Nitish Mishrapremium

political leaders, ministers

New Bill puts spotlight on ministers with serious criminal casespremium

Sergio Gor (Photo: Sergio Gor/X)

The importance of being Sergio Gor: A pivotal moment for India-US tiespremium

Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi yadav, Voter Adhikar Yatra

Rahul, Tejashwi ride bikes during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Araria

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress SSC Employment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon