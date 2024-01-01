Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Have been saying since 2003, I don't trust EVMs: Congress' Digvijaya Singh

Responding to a video raising questions about the use of EVMs in elections, Singh stated that he has been saying since 2003 that he does not trust EVMs

digvijaya singh, madhya pradesh election

He said the Opposition's demand had been that elections be conducted through ballot paper, as is done in all developed countries.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh again raised questions over EVMs on Sunday and demanded that voters be handed over VVPAT slips that can then be put in ballot boxes.
Responding to a video raising questions about the use of EVMs in elections, Singh stated that he has been saying since 2003 that he does not trust EVMs.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"To whom I want to cast my vote, I don't even know where my vote has been cast. There is no such machine in the world in which a chip is inserted which cannot be hacked. Because the chip will follow the orders of the software embedded in it. You will type 'A' the software will say 'A' and only 'A' will be printed," he said.
"If you press 'panja (Congress' poll symbol)' on EVM, what will be printed if the software says 'lotus'? Panja or lotus? Now the matter comes to this that the VVPAT machine showed you 'panja' for 7 seconds, we went away happy but 'lotus' (BJP's election symbol) will be printed! You can watch this game on Rahul Mehta's video," Singh said in his post.
He said the Opposition's demand had been that elections be conducted through ballot paper, as is done in all developed countries.
"Counting will take some more time. So be it. But the public will believe that their vote went to the person they wanted it to. Today it is not even known. If @narendramodi ji and our Election Commission @ECISVEEP love EVMs so much then why don't they show the VVPAT slip, give it to us and we will put it in the ballot boxes," he said in his post in Hindi.
What is the objection to this, asked Singh and added that the INDIA bloc is asking for time to meet the Election Commission from August for this demand but "the Election Commission does not have time".
"What option do we have now? Either go to the Supreme Court or take to the streets against EVM. This is what political parties, especially INDIA, should decide soon," he said.
In another post, he said INDIA bloc political parties are seeking appointment with the Election Commission from August but they are so busy that they don't even have time to meet the opposition.

Also Read

Any machine with chip can be hacked, says Digvijaya Singh on EVMs

Grassroot leaders leaving BJP: Digvijaya Singh's jibe at Jan Ashirwad Yatra

MP election: Congress bets on Digvijaya to breach BJP's bastions in polls

Congress won't ban Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh, says Digvijaya Singh

EVMs have increased transparency, efficiency of poll process: PM Modi

Let's remember people in Gaza facing most unjust assault: Priyanka Gandhi

What AAP achieved in 12 years, other parties could not in 75 yrs: Kejriwal

Under PM Modi, India ascended to greater heights globally, says Manik Saha

Cong should think upon till when they will run as family shop: Poonawalla

Cows, gold rings, treadmill in Nitish's list of assets worth Rs 1.64 crore

"Will Honorable CJI take cognizance of this? ECI always says that the Supreme Court has given its decision on EVM. Hobourable CJI, should recognized political parties at your behest not even ask questions regarding EVMs from ECI. Where is justice?" he said.
Responding to a post by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, Singh also said, "Thanks @pbhushan1 ji. This video is of pre VVPAT and therefore @ECISVEEP would say this issue has been settled. Now the voter can see for 7 seconds which candidate he has voted. But does it mean that the voter should not have the printed VVPAT slip in his hand to ensure that what he has seen has been correctly printed? Printer would obey the command of the software not of the voter. Can we trust the software?"

"Who has written the software and who has loaded it in the system? Can't @ECISVEEP be honest and put the software in public domain?" he said.
Singh's remarks come days after the opposition 'INDIA' bloc asserted that there are many doubts about the integrity of the functioning of electronic voting machines and suggested that VVPAT slips be handed over to voters and its 100 per cent counting done later.
Leaders of several opposition parties deliberated on the issue of EVMs, especially after the recent victories of the BJP in the state assembly elections, and felt that the entire opposition coalition should raise the matter unitedly before the people.
According to the Election Commission, mandatory verification of printed voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips of five randomly selected polling stations of each assembly constituency or each assembly segment is done in case of election to the House of the People before declaring results.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Digvijaya Singh Congress EVMs EVM row

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon