Grassroot leaders leaving BJP: Digvijaya Singh's jibe at Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday took a jibe on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jan Ashirwad Yatra and said that while prominent BJP leaders are participating in Yatra, grassroot leaders are leaving the party.

Singh made the remark while speaking to the reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presence in the state to flag off the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mandla and Sheopur district, Singh said, "Senior BJP leaders are coming and grassroot BJP leaders are leaving the party."

Recently, several BJP leaders, including a sitting MLA Virendra Raghuvanshi, resigned from the party and joined the Congress party ahead of the assembly polls slated later this year.

Raghuvanshi resigned from the primary membership of the BJP on August 31. In his resignation letter, running into two pages, the MLA alleged corruption and factionalism in the BJP.

Meanwhile, speaking about former CM and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti's reaction on not receiving an invitation for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Digvijaya Singh said, "Uma Bharti and former Rajya Sabha MP of BJP Raghunandan Sharma have not called in Jan Ashirwad Yatra. They [BJP] need a Kamau Put [the member of a family who earns the money]. Eat a lot and feed a lot."

Also Read Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme Amit Shah to flag off Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on September 3 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Date, schedule, seats, opinion polls Eye on polls, BJP to carry out Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states? Rajnath Singh calls Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan 'Dhoni of Politics' Election Commission team visits Bhopal to review preparations for MP polls Madhya Pradesh govt to give domestic gas cylinder at Rs 450 in Sawan month Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme

Notably, Bharti on Monday had expressed her unhappiness for not receiving an invitation for Jan Ashirward Yatra and said that she would not participate in the yatra if called further.

She also wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I did not receive an invitation for the beginning of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. It is true that I have said so, but whether or not I receive an invitation does not make me more or less. Yes, now if I am invited, I will not go anywhere. Neither at the beginning nor at the closing ceremony on September 25."

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states (Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana) where assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.

In 2020, the Congress government lost the majority after some MLAs resigned. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the chief minister.

(With agency input)