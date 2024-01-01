Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Under PM Modi, India ascended to greater heights globally, says Manik Saha

Chief Minister Saha said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, India has ascended to greater heights on the global stage, exemplified by its role in the G-20"

Manik Saha, Tripura CM

Earlier today, Tripura CM also chaired the meeting of all Tripura BJP Social Media Volunteers Meet towards strengthening the party Workers ahead of the LoK Sabha Election | Photo: ANI (File Pic)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday attended PM Modi's 'Man Ki Baat' programme at Booth No. 19, Ward No. 20 in Bardowali Assembly constituency and asserted that Prime Minister's call for 'Bharat Sankalp Yatra' resonates with the quest for the welfare of every citizen.
Dr Saha acknowledged that the transformative power of time and expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister's dedication to eradicating caste-based politics, noting the BJP's recent electoral triumphs in three states where caste played no role.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
PM Modi's vision, as articulated by Dr Saha, recognizes four essential 'castes' - the poor, women, youth, and farmers - stressing that the improvement of these segments is paramount for the nation's progress.
Chief Minister Saha lauded PM Modi's special emphasis on women's development and empowerment, citing the mention of their pivotal role in today's 'Man Ki Baat.' Dr Saha also encouraged citizens to engage with the 'Namo' app, praising its potential to showcase innovative works and provide insights into the Prime Minister's vision.
Highlighting the Prime Minister's focus on youth through support for startups, Chief Minister Dr Saha underscored the significance of 'Man Ki Baat,' a monthly program that continues to grow in popularity.
Chief Minister Saha said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, India has ascended to greater heights on the global stage, exemplified by its role in the G-20."
On the occasion, CM Saha also encouraged citizens to engage with the 'Namo' app, praising its potential to showcase innovative works and provide insights into the Prime Minister's vision. Also, the Chief Minister distributed gas connections and Ayushman cards under the Ujjwala Yojana and provided blankets to those in need. Dr Saha urged all citizens to unite in the pursuit of creating a better Agartala, a better Tripura, and ultimately, a better India.
Earlier today, Tripura CM also chaired the meeting of all Tripura BJP Social Media Volunteers Meet towards strengthening the party Workers ahead of the LoK Sabha Election.

Also Read

Tripura ready to welcome PPP offer for setting up medical colleges: CM Saha

10% students suffer from AIDS in Tripura, CM Saha expresses concern

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Govt working for overall development, aiming at 8% growth: Tripura CM

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Cong should think upon till when they will run as family shop: Poonawalla

Cows, gold rings, treadmill in Nitish's list of assets worth Rs 1.64 crore

'Awami League has found way to create illusion of multiparty election'

In position, but not ready: Karnataka's political turmoil ahead of LS Polls

Elections in 41 countries in 2024: Impact on world politics, economy

Later in the day, the Tripura CM also chaired the meeting of all Tripura BJP Social Media Volunteers Meet towards strengthening the party Workers ahead of the Lok Sabha Election.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat India G20 Tripura

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon