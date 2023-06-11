close

Home Minister Amit Shah pitches for a Tamil PM in future, says report

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday pitched for making a Tamil as Prime Minister in the future, party sources here said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday pitched for making a Tamil as Prime Minister in the future, party sources here said.

The BJP veteran, also its former national president, made the remarks at a closed door meeting of state party functionaries during his visit here.

Without divulging details, sources indicated he pitched for a Tamil PM in the near future. Such an opportunity was lost in the past twice, he was said to have stated and reportedly blamed the ruling DMK for this.

Shah also exhorted the BJP functionaries to work towards winning over 20 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and strengthen the booth committees for this purpose.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Tamil Nadu BJP

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

