I was not born for power; do not seek it: PM Modi's 1st address after oath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the importance of collective effort and a forward-looking vision for India’s future, in his first address to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) officials after assuming office for the third consecutive period. PM Modi said that the work done by the government was a collective effort and not just his. Modi added that he had never sought power and aims to make the PMO a ‘catalytic agent’.

Highlighting the collaborative nature of governance, PM Modi said, "When it comes to the government, it is not just Modi alone; thousands of minds and hands are working together. This collective effort enables even the common man to experience the government's capabilities."

Reflecting on the past, Modi remarked, “Ten years ago, the PMO was seen as a significant power centre. I was not born for power; I do not seek it. Since 2014, our steps have aimed to develop the PMO as a catalytic agent. It should be the people's PMO, not Modi’s PMO.”

Emphasising the long-term vision, he said, “Together, we have just one goal — Nation First; just one intention—2047 Viksit Bharat (Developed India). I have publicly committed, ‘Mera Pal Pal Desh Ke Naam Hai’ (Every moment of mine is for the nation). I expect the same dedication from my team, working 24x7 for 2047.”

PM Modi stressed the importance of an unwavering commitment to duty, saying, “We are not bound by time; we have no limits to our thinking or criteria for our efforts. Those who transcend these boundaries form my team, and the country trusts this team.”

Outlining his expectations for the future, Modi remarked, “My obligation now is to think and act more than I have in the past ten years. We must aim to surpass global benchmarks. The time to compare our past achievements is over; we must aim to be at the forefront globally.”

Using an analogy to illustrate his point, Modi said, “Many teenagers’ desires are influenced by current events, whether it’s cricket, films, or space missions. However, unstable desires are merely waves. When desires become stable and persist, they turn into resolutions. Desire plus stability equals resolution, and resolution plus hard work equals success.”

He emphasised the three essential elements for successful governance: “Clarity of Thoughts, Faith in Conviction, and Character to Act. There should be no confusion about our path; we must have faith in our convictions and mould our personalities to prioritise and devote ourselves to our work.”

Finally, Modi shared his philosophy, stating, “A successful person is one whose inner student never dies. People often ask where I get my energy. The secret is keeping the inner student alive. Such a person is never powerless, weak, or lazy; they are always full of energy.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, securing 292 seats out of the 543 contested. The BJP alone won 240 seats, with significant contributions from its allies, namely the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 16 seats and the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) winning 12 seats.