'9 saal, 9 sawaal': Congress asks questions as Modi govt completes 9 years



The document which is titled '9 saal 9 sawaal' lists queries on various subjects which include the economy, corruption, Coronavirus management, and China border row among other things. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is set to complete its nine years. As the Modi government will step into its tenth year, the grand old party Congress on Friday released a document seeking responses from the central government.



According to media reports, Congress also said that the last nine years of the Modi government were full of failures and misery for the nation. The grand old party also accused the central government of not fulfilling its promises. It further added that the general public had to bear the brunt of unemployment and demonetisation. According to an IANS report, Congress' General Secretary Jairam Ramesh addressed a press conference earlier today in the national capital and said, "Modi became Prime Minister nine years ago. We are asking nine questions to the Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi raised these nine questions to Modi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. As he didn't answer a single question, we are forced to raise these nine questions again and we want the PM to break his silence."



The grand old party also highlighted the Modi government's mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic and slammed the government by saying that despite the tragic death of 4 million people, why has the government at the Centre refused to pay compensation to their families? It further said why was a nationwide lockdown imposed suddenly, which forced thousands of workers to go back to their homes, without any support. Ramesh targeted the government over the issue of corruption and cronyism and said, "Why are you putting people's hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit your friend Adani? Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer?"

Also Read Asking questions is our duty, we will not stop: Jairam Ramesh to Centre Relief for Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Supriya Shrinate in copyright case LIVE: India needs to break free from narrow views of past, says PM Modi All you need to know about Theranos' former COO Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani Jayanti Chauhan to head Bisleri International after Tatas walk out Congress' questions to govt bundle of lies, mountain of deception: BJP Cong asks PM to apologise to nation for betrayal as he completes 9 years Chirag Paswan condemns Oppn move to boycott new Parl building inauguration Robust LIC, SBI results exposed Congress conspiracy to weaken them: BJP Seat-sharing formula will be same as that in 2019, says Shinde-led Sena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in for the first time on May 26, 2014, and his second term began after he took oath on May 30, 2019.



(With inputs from IANS)