Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Infiltration continuing unabated in Bengal under TMC rule: Amit Shah

The roadshow started around 1 pm in the Malda South constituency, from Head Post office More to the Rabindra statue

Amit Shah, Home Minister,amit shah Gadhinagar rally

BJP supporters shouted slogans in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, as hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the road | (photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Malda (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that infiltration was continuing unabated in West Bengal under the TMC regime.
Shah, addressing a roadshow in the Malda South constituency, also slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Under the Trinamool Congress rule, infiltration is continuing unabated. Mamata didi is opposing the CAA and not allowing refugees to get citizenship. If you want to stop infiltration and corruption, vote for the BJP, he said.
The roadshow started around 1 pm in the Malda South constituency, from Head Post office More to the Rabindra statue.
Shah, standing atop a decorated vehicle along with state BJP leaders, was seen waving at the crowd.
BJP supporters shouted slogans in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, as hundreds of people gathered on both sides of the road.
The constituency will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Lok Sabha elections West Bengal All India Trinamool Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon