'Invisible weapons' attacking social harmony in country: Akhilesh slams BJP

In an apparent attack at the BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that some "invisible weapons" within the country were secretly carrying out a highly dangerous attack on society and its harmony.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav claimed that lawyers are saying that legality of properties linked to BJP leaders and their associates -- homes, shops, offices, and establishments -- should be checked.

"...an account should be demanded of the various kinds of donations and funds collected 'from all over the place' in the name of constructions, events, and disasters by the BJP and their associates, and an audit should be conducted," he said.

"And yes, the public is also asking that the legal aspect of this be explained: in whose name do these 'unregistered' people take land and carry out their constructions, and how are these properties not benami?" Yadav asked if such constructions of "BJP associates involved in secret activities be called offices or dens?" Real weapons require licences but there are also some "invisible weapons" that are causing serious internal damage to the nation and social harmony, he said.

The SP chief, without naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) directly, asked who foots the bills of these "sangi-sathi" illegal associates.

"Why do these so-called swadeshi sangi-saathi' go on foreign trips? Since the colonial era, whose puppets have these 'sangi-saathi' been? Why has the history of these 'sangi-saathi' been that of spying? Why do these 'sangi-saathi' spoil social harmony? "Lawyers are also asking: now, under what new conspiracy are these 'sangi-saathi' getting lathis swung at the 'dignity of the mind'?" he posted on X.