JD(U) must take 'serious note' of Haryana CM's statement on Bihar: Tejashwi

JD(U) must take 'serious note' of Haryana CM's statement on Bihar: Tejashwi

Haryana CM Saini said the BJP's victory march in Haryana must continue in Bihar and expressed confidence that the party will win the upcoming elections under Samrat Choudhary's leadership

It is now clear that the BJP is unwilling to let Nitish continue as CM: Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) to "take serious note" of a remark by Haryana counterpart Naib Singh Saini allegedly indicating that BJP will not let him enjoy another term in office.

Yadav spoke to PTI Video at Raghopur, his assembly constituency in Vaishali district, where he was asked about the cryptic remark made by Saini at a function in Delhi on Sunday.

Saini was sharing the stage with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. A portion of his speech is being flashed by news channels.

Saini can be heard as saying, "Our victory march that saw the BJP return to power in Haryana must continue in Bihar. I am sure the upcoming elections will be won by the BJP under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary".

 

When Yadav's attention was drawn to the remark, he said, "The JD(U) must take serious note of the comment. Saini is a member of the BJP national executive. He appears to have revealed what the party's top leadership has decided, but is not making public".

"It is now clear that the BJP is unwilling to let Nitish continue as CM. Already he seems to be powerless. His persona is being used as a mask and the JD(U) is being run by people like (Union minister) Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan and (working president) Sanjay Kumar Jha, both of whom have sold themselves to the BJP", alleged the former Deputy CM.

However, JD(U) national spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "That Nitish Kumar will continue as CM has been affirmed by no less a person than Union Home Minister Amit Shah. His recent statement at a news channel's event has put paid to any misgivings".

"What Saini said was in the context of the support enjoyed by the NDA from the Saini-Kushwaha community. We deplore the attempts to drive a wedge between coalition partners by distorted interpretations", added Prasad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

