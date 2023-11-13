Sensex (-0.47%)
64953.18 -306.27
Nifty (-0.40%)
19448.15 -77.40
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41010.45 + 27.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.05%)
6288.40 + 3.45
Nifty Bank (-0.23%)
43897.60 -99.05
Heatmap

K'taka new BJP chief Vijayendra says LoP to be decided after Delhi visit

Vijayendra met Bommai for the first time after being appointed to the role of the state president of the party

B Y Vijayendra

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said that he would try his best to ensure BJP gets a landslide victory in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 1:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Newly appointed Karnataka BJP State President, BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa on Monday met with former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai at his residence and discussed the future of the party in the state.
Vijayendra met Bommai for the first time after being appointed to the role of the state president of the party.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Vijayendra said, "Today I met our former CM Basavaraj Bommai. On the 15th of this month, I will officially take charge as BJP state president in the state BJP office. I will discuss with our BJP MLAs on Thursday or Friday about the selection of the Leader of the Opposition and get their opinion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda are busy with the elections. I will go to Delhi on the 23rd of this month and discuss the election of the opposition leader."Vijayendra is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
On being appointed as the BJP President for Karnataka, Vijayendra said "I would like to thank our national president JP Nadda, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for having faith in me and giving me such a big opportunity to serve as a BJP president for the state of Karnataka. I'm really thankful to all the national leaders."
Earlier, speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said that he would try his best to ensure BJP gets a landslide victory in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I'm really happy to take up this responsibility under the guidance of all our senior leaders in the state of Karnataka. I want to ensure to win the maximum seats, to strengthen PM Modi's hand," he said.
The appointment of BJP Karnataka president had been pending since the party's loss in the Assembly election in the state in May this year.

Also Read

BJP will not back off, will give befitting response to Cong: Vijayendra

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

Siddaramaiah govt lacks will to protect water rights of Karnataka: Bommai

PM Narendra Modi to visit US from June 21 to 25: What is a state visit?

Countdown has started for exit of Congress govt in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi

Religious conversions to be banned in Chhattisgarh under BJP rule: Rajnath

Digvijaya accuses BJP of stealing Congress' manifesto for MP assembly polls

We will fight legal battle: Sanjay Raut over Mumbra Shakha controversy

Saamna takes potshot at Shinde's decision to campaign for BJP in 4 states

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Basavaraj Somappa Bommai Karnataka BJP

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon