Cong MPs give notice for adjournment in LS over price rise, Manipur crisis

Cong MPs give notice for adjournment in LS over price rise, Manipur crisis

In his notice, Vijay Kumar said that the continuous rise in the prices of essential goods, especially milk, vegetables, cooking oils, and other daily-use items is affecting millions of citizens

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

On the other hand, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury also gave a notice for adjournment motion to discuss the constitutional crisis in Manipur | File image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Congress Lok Sabha MP Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth on Tuesday gave notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the Business of the House in the House seeking a discussion to control the price rise.

In his notice, Vijay Kumar said that the continuous rise in the prices of essential goods, especially milk, vegetables, cooking oils, und other daily-use items is affecting millions of ordinary citizens across India.

"The rising cost of living has become a significant burden for the common man, and despite the budget 2025 and ongoing policy discussions, the government has not implemented any concrete measures to control inflation or support the middle class and working-class families," he said.

 

The Congress MP specifically mentioned the rise in Milk prices, asserting that it is affecting the daily diet of millions of Indian households.

"Milk prices have been increasing every month in various parts of the country, with many states reporting price hikes of 5-10% over the last few months. This is particularly concerning as milk is an essential part of the daily diet of millions of Indian households. Despite the rise in prices, the government has failed to take any significant action to regulate or stabilize milk prices," Vijay said.

"This continuous rise in milk prices is pushing the cost of basic nutrition beyond the reach of many households, especially among low-income groups," he added.

On the other hand, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury also gave a notice for adjournment motion to discuss the constitutional crisis in Manipur.

Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan here on Sunday nearly two years after the violence marred the state.

She said that a state in continuous turmoil for almost two years cannot be left without a Chief Minister or a caretaker one.

"The Manipur Legislative Assembly must conclude its current session today, as mandated by the Constitution. According to Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India, that there cannot be more than a 6-month gap between the last sitting of an Assembly session and the first sitting of the next Assembly session. The Union Government must answer why is the Manipur Governor Violating Article 174(1) by not summoning the Manipur Legislative Assembly for its Constitutionally Mandated Assembly Session?" Renuka said in her notice.

"The session was declared null and void because a successor Chief Minister could not be appointed by the ruling party, for they were facing an imminent No-Confidence Motion by the Opposition," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Budget session Congress Lok Sabha price hike

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

