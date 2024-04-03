Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad: Delhi min to announce phase II of WhatsApp campaign

Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody until April 15 and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a liquor excise policy scam | Photo: X@AapKaGopalRai

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody until April 15, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai will announce on Wednesday the second phase of the WhatsApp campaign titled 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad', sources said.

Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody until April 15 and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a liquor excise policy scam.

The first phase of the campaign was launched by Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, on Friday.

With the campaign, a WhatsApp number has been shared through which people can send their messages.

While launching this campaign earlier, Sunita Kejriwal said, "We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko Aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number. You can also send whatever message you want."

"Kejriwal has put his stand in court, He is a true patriot. Patriotism is in his veins. Arvind has challenged the most powerful forces in the country, will you not support your brother in this fight." she added.

Following the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged liquor scam linked to money laundering, Sunita has been holding digital briefings similar to the ones that used to be done by him, prior to his being taken into custody.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was arrested last year in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy irregularities case, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The court order came after the ED chose not to oppose Sanjay Singh's bail plea.

The case arose out of a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, pointing to alleged procedural lapses in the formulation of the policy.

The report said "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" taken by Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in "financial losses to the exchequer" estimated at more than Rs 580 crore.

This report was referred to the CBI and led to Sisodia's arrest.

The ED alleged that the "scam" was to give the wholesale liquor business to private entities and fix a 12 per cent margin, for a 6 per cent kickback. In its first prosecution complaint in November 2021, the ED said the policy was "formulated with deliberate loopholes" that "promoted cartel formations through the back door" to benefit AAP leaders.

The ED also alleged that AAP leaders received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group of individuals identified as the "South Group.