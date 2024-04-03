Centre extends security to ex-judge Gangopadhyay, ex-TMC MP Arjun Singh

In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, the Centre has provided security cover to former Calcutta High Court Judge and BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay, ex-Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Arjun Singh among four leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state as part of its measures to ensure the safety of key political figures.

Besides, Gangopadhyay, Singh, BJP District General Secretary Abhijit Barman, and executive member of West Bengal's Cooch Behar district Tapas Das are among those who have been granted security protection by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Gangopadhyay has been granted security under the 'Y+' category, while Arjun Singh has been given security under the 'Z' category. However, both Barman and Das have been given security under the 'X' category.

Notably, Gangopadhyay and Singh recently made the transition to the BJP just last month, underscoring the significance of their security arrangements amidst the changing political landscape in the state. The provision of CISF security cover to these individuals in different categories underscores the importance of ensuring their safety and the maintenance of law and order during the electoral process.

Gangopadhyay and Singh were provided the security cover on March 27-- days after they joined the BJP-- while Barman and Das were granted the security on March 29.

Gangopadhyay joined the BJP days after he resigned as Calcutta High Court judge. The former judge made headlines last year, after an interview in which he discussed a case he was hearing - is widely expected to be fielded by the BJP in the general election.

Almost 20 months after he severed ties with the BJP to join the TMC, Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh returned to the BJP last month. The development at Barrackpore, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls of 2024, is similar to what had occurred ahead of the General Election in 2019. Then too, after being denied a ticket by the Trinamool Congress, Singh joined the BJP and represented the the party in the contest. He returned to the Trinamool Congress in May 2022. The Barrackpore MP, who had defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Dinesh Trivedi in 2019 by a margin of about 13,000 votes, expressed his desire to contest the polls this year from the same seat on a BJP ticket.

In response to heightened safety concerns, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted security cover to the four BJP leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections beginning on April 19 in seven phases across India.

"The allocation of security categories to the political figures comes amidst escalating security threats and concerns for their safety," said official sources.

"These measures aim to ensure the protection of individuals holding key positions in the political landscape. The decision to assign specific security categories is often based on various factors, including perceived threat levels and the importance of the individual's role in public affairs. Such security arrangements are integral to maintaining stability and safeguarding the well-being of political leaders in today's volatile environment.