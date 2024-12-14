Business Standard
Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah, seeks meeting to discuss Delhi law and order

AAP convenor has raised concerns and pointed out that despite Delhi's law and order being under the central government's control, the city is increasingly being recognized as the crime capital

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a meeting to discuss concerns regarding law and order in Delhi.

The AAP convenor has raised concerns and pointed out that despite Delhi's law and order being under the central government's control, the city is increasingly being recognized as the "crime capital" across the country India and abroad.

He cited worrying statistics, including Delhi's top ranking in crimes against women and murder cases among 19 major metro cities in India.

Additionally, Kejriwal noted the rise in extortion gangs, bomb threats at airports and schools, and a significant 350 per cent increase in drug-related crimes, all of which have contributed to growing security concerns among residents. 

 

In a letter to Home Minister Shah, Kejriwal wrote, "Delhi's law and order is under the Central Government., but Delhi is now being known as the capital of crime."

"Delhi ranks number one in crimes against women among 19 metro cities of India, Delhi ranks number one in murder cases and extortion gangs are active across the city," said Kejriwal.

"Airports and schools are receiving bomb threats and drug-related crimes have increased by 350 per cent, worrying people across the city for their security," he said.

He further said that Delhi is now being recognized as the crime capital in the country and abroad.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal attacked Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in the national capital.

"Amit Shah ji has ruined Delhi. He has turned Delhi into a jungle raj. People are living a life of terror everywhere. BJP is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in Delhi. The people of Delhi will have to unite and raise their voices," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Kejriwal has said that Delhi's criminals no longer have any fear of law and order.

"Another morning with heartbreaking news. Bullets are being fired openly. Delhi's criminals no longer have any fear of law and order," Kejriwal said in another post on X.

Posting a picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AAP on its official X account wrote, "Seeing Delhi bleeding, Mogambo is happy."

Aam Aadmi Party MPs have repeatedly been giving suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of law and order situation, rise of crimes and threats to representatives in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier this week, after several schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the security situation in the national capital and said the people want to know, what measures are being taken for people's safety.

Stating that providing security to the people of the national capital is his responsibility, the former Chief Minister asked Amit Shah whether anyone has been arrested to date.

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The court set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Amit Shah Law and order Home Ministry

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

