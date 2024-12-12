Business Standard
Kejriwal writes to EC, urges action on threat of mass vote deletions

Earlier on Wednesday, Kejriwal led a delegation of the AAP in the meeting with the election commissioners to urge them for not undertaking any mass deletion of voters names before the Delhi Assembly p

Kejriwal led a delegation of the AAP in the meeting with the election commissioners to urge them for not undertaking any mass deletion of voters names. (Photo: PTi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A day after meeting the Election Commission officials over vote deletion issue, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar hoping the poll body will fulfil its "assurances" with necessary action.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kejriwal led a delegation of the AAP in the meeting with the election commissioners to urge them for not undertaking any mass deletion of voters names before the Delhi Assembly polls.

In his letter to the chief election commissioner, Kejriwal thanked the Election Commission for hearing concerns over "threat of mass deletions of voters names" in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections.

 

We were all reassured by your commitment to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process and to safeguard the right to vote of each and every voter in Delhi," said Kejriwal citing "assurances", including "no mass deletion of votes in any assembly constituency until the Delhi Assembly polls", given to the delegation.

He also cited various other "assurances", including no deletion based on lists furnished by individuals, field enquiry by the election officials in the presence of representatives of the political parties, in case of deletion of voters names and registration of FIR against individuals for wrongfully filed applications for mass deletion of votes.

We look forward to your actions and orders based on the above assurances," Kejriwal said in the letter assuring the AAP as the largest political party in Delhi will always be open to any suggestions and guidance of the Election Commission for safeguarding sanctity of the electoral process.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

