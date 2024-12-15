Business Standard
Home / Politics / Kiren Rijiju accuses Congress of 'diluting' provisions of Constitution

Kiren Rijiju accuses Congress of 'diluting' provisions of Constitution

The important provisions of the constitution were amended to suit and protect the Congress family, the Union Minister added

The two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution started in Lok Sabha on Friday | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday criticised Congress on the lines of recent remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

He accused the Congress of "diluting" the provisions of the Constitution to suit its interests. The important provisions of the constitution were amended to suit and protect the Congress family, the Union Minister added.

"PM Modi has very eloquently explained that over the last 75 years and during the close to six decades of Congress rule, how provisions of the Constitution were diluted, amended and changed to suit the Congress interests, basically the family which is known as the first family of the Congress party. The important provisions of the constitution were amended to suit and protect the Congress family. That is what the PM has said and it is something on which the PM has not given his opinion, he has stated the fact," Rijiju told ANI.

 

Earlier, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing it of constantly disrespecting the Constitution and presented eleven pledges for India's bright future, noting that the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad."

Responding to a two-day discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution, PM Modi made repeated reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing every generation of its leaders of disrespecting the Constitution.

"Congress has continuously disrespected the Constitution. It has made attempts to reduce its importance. History of Congress is full of such examples," he said.

He took the "biggest jumla" jibe at Congress over its 'Garibi Hatao' slogan and said his government's mission is to free the poor from their difficulties.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had said that on Saturday criticised PM Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha, calling it "absolutely boring" and devoid of anything new or constructive.

Speaking to the media, Priyanka Gandhi said, "PM Narendra Modi did not say anything new or constructive. He absolutely bored me. I thought he would say something significant, but he spoke about 11 hollow promises. If he has zero tolerance towards corruption, he should at least hold a debate on Adani."

The two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution started in Lok Sabha on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

