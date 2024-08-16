Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / LG govt has shaken up administration: NC asks EC to suspend transfer

LG govt has shaken up administration: NC asks EC to suspend transfer

National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said the move seems clearly intended to undermine the integrity of the electoral process

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

National Conference on Friday called on ECI to thoroughly investigate the massive transfers.

Press Trust of India Srinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Conference on Friday called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to thoroughly investigate the massive transfers in the police and civil administration, and demanded immediate suspension of the implementation of such orders.
National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said the party suspects a "biased intent" on the part of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"That the J&K administration had to call officers in the secretariat & police HQ to work on the Independence Day to order this massive reshuffle tells me they had absolutely NO CLUE that the ECI would be announcing poll dates today, Abdullah said in a post on X.
"All the more reason that the @ECISVEEP should look at this transfer order from the prism of a free & fair poll. @JKNC_ suspects a biased intent on the part of the @OfficeOfLGJandK," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.
National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said the move seems "clearly intended to undermine" the integrity of the electoral process, which restricts such transfers to prevent the ruling party from gaining an undue administrative advantage over the opposition.

More From This Section

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM protecting those behind controversial 'kafir' post: Oppn UDF

Derek O'Brien

CBI takeover shouldn't lead to rape-murder case being buried: Derek O'Brien

Kapil Sibal, Kapil, Sibal

BJP neither secular nor civil: Kapil Sibal on PM Modi's remarks on UCC

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Naya

Saini attacks Cong's 'Haryana Maange Hisab', asks what it did for farmers

Hindenburg Research, Adani

Hindenburg tip of iceberg, only JPC probe can unravel truth: Congress

"Why has a massive reshuffle been ordered in the police and administration since last evening, and today morning, seemingly to pre-empt the Election Commission's announcement? It appears to have been orchestrated by a BJP-appointed LG to benefit his party and its allies," Sagar said in a statement.
"The LG government has strategically shaken up the entire administrative set up compromising the principles of free and fair elections," he added.
The National Conference called on the ECI to "thoroughly investigate this blatant attempt" and to immediately suspend the implementation of these orders.
Jammu and Kashmir police saw a massive shake-up on Friday as several senior officers were transferred, with its intelligence wing getting a new chief.
In three separate orders, the government transferred 33 senior police officers with immediate effect.
The administration also ordered a massive reshuffle in the civil administration, including those of the deputy commissioners.
The massive transfers come a couple of weeks after the Election Commission directed the poll-bound states to transfer out officers posted in their home districts, and also in the likelihood of the poll announcement by the poll body later on Friday.
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the assembly elections on Friday afternoon. However, it is still not clear for which states the election schedule will be announced.
The Election Commission plans to hold the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.


Also Read

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Days after EC's directive, J-K transfers officials ahead of Assembly polls

Election Commission of India

Election Commission to release poll schedule for key states at 3 pm

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Braving grenades and gunfights: Stories behind this year's Kirti Chakras

Security personnel during search and cordon operation after a terrorist attack, at Bhadarwah, in Doda district, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI)

Doda encounter: Indian Army captain killed in clash; operation underway

Security forces, police

Security tightened in Kashmir for I-Day celebrations amid terrorist attacks

Topics : Election Commission of India Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon