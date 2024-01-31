Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lok Sabha polls: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accuses BJP, BRS of collusion

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing them of collusion while claiming that only Congress can defeat BJP

Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing them of collusion while claiming that only Congress can defeat BJP.
"BJP and BRS are colluding. Narendra Modi should be removed. The BJP government has become a danger. Voting for BRS is like putting it in Musi (river). KCR is not just sleeping silently, he is holding talks with Modi," CM Reddy said earlier today.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Reddy stressed the pivotal role of the Congress party in combating the BJP's divisive politics, asserting that only the Congress can effectively challenge the BJP's dominance in Telangana.
"Congress has an ideology and leadership. Congress is fully fighting against the BJP. Only Congress can defeat BJP. Rahul has done one Bharat Jodo for this. Now he is doing another," he said.
"If KTR is questioning us, then we should understand his intentions," the Chief Minister said.
He expressed confidence in Congress securing victory in all 17 parliamentary seats in the upcoming elections.
"We will finalise by February 15 all candidates of Telangana. We are expecting 17 out of 17 seats. Everyone is filing nominations. Everyone is our competition. BRS and BJP are one party, they are one unit. We do not see any difference between BJP and BRS," CM Reddy said.
"We have passed a resolution that Sonia Gandhi should contest from Telangana. We still stand by it," he added.
CM Reddy expressed openness to dialogue with opposition leaders, including KTR and Harish Rao, to address public grievances and concerns.
"We will give appointments to any MLAs including KTR, Harish Rao or anyone to talk about people's problems," he said.
The Chief Minister further conveyed the intent to pass a resolution for a Backward Class (BC) census.
"We will soon pass a resolution in Assembly for BC census," he said.

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Telangana election result: Early trends show Congress leading, BRS trails

Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana CM; oath-taking ceremony on Dec 7

Punish me if Congress wins fewer than 80 seats: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Meet Revanth Reddy, Congress' man in Telangana and the new likely CM

Samajwadi Party names 16 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. Check list

LS polls will be end of dynastic politics: BJP on Kharge's election remark

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul to address rally in Bihar on 2nd day of Nyay Yatra

BJP threatening people to send ED, CBI to their homes: WB CM Mamata

Poster war in Patna on Nitish's move; Rahul Gandhi's yatra enters Bihar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha MPs Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections Revanth Reddy Telangana govt BJP KCR Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesOnePlus 12 Sale TodayInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon