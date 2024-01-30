Sensex (    %)
                        
LS polls will be end of dynastic politics: BJP on Kharge's election remark

Trivedi asserted that "only two prime ministers were elected democratically in India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi

BJP Congress, political party, congress

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Hitting back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his "last election" barb, the BJP on Tuesday said dynastic politics under the garb of democracy is coming to an end in the country and emergence of true democracy is in the offing.
Kharge on Monday had expressed apprehension that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy, and "If Narendra Modi wins another election, there will be dictatorship in the country. The BJP will rule India like Putin in Russia."

Slamming Kharge for the remarks, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Dynastic politics under the garb of democracy is coming to an end, and they are wondering what will be their future".
"Whether it is Abdullah and Mufti families in Jammu and Kashmir, or Badals in Punjab, Hooda family in Haryana, all of them lost elections. Ashok Gehlot's son also lost, Akhilesh Yadav's wife lost election, in Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter lost election... or the biggest symbol of dynastic politics Rahul Gandhi lost election," Trivedi said.
"Whatever Kharge ji is saying, the real meaning is dynastic politics under the garb of democracy has been totally discarded by voters in the last election....and the true emergence of true democracy is in the offing".
Trivedi asserted that "only two prime ministers were elected democratically in India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.
Trivedi said Jawaharlal Nehru was first elected as prime minister with "zero votes".
He said in April 1946, at the Congress Working Committee meeting, out of 16 Congress committees, all votes except two went to Vallabhbhai Patel.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was chosen as PM by the Congress president and not elected by people, he said.
"Did Indira Gandhi come to power through votes? No, she first became the prime minister by an internal decision of the Congress," he said, adding Rajiv Gandhi became the prime minister as he got sympathy after his mother Indira Gandhi's death.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : mallikarjun kharge BJP MLAs BJP Lok Sabha elections Congress

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

