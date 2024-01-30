In first reaction to Nitish's move, Rahul Gandhi recalls a joke on Bihar CM

Rahul Gandhi , on Tuesday, recalled a chutkula (joke) about Nitish Kumar , lodging his first reaction to Bihar Chief Minister's abrupt decision to quit the opposition's INDIA bloc and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing a massive rally in Bihar's Purnia district, Gandhi said, "Let me tell you a joke about your CM…he goes for the swearing-in ceremony at the state governor's place..amid joy and merry and in the presence of the BJP leaders, he takes oath as the CM….after that, he leaves the Raj Bhawan. However, while driving back, he remembers he forgot his shawl, so he asks the driver to take a u-turn…as he reaches the governor's door, the latter says surprisingly, 'you have returned so soon again…'."

"...This is the condition of Bihar…a little pressure is exerted and he switches sides…," the Congress leader said at the event, which is a part of his ongoing campaign 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Gandhi's remarks were a reference to Nitish's multiple switches between the NDA and the opposition in recent years. On Sunday, Nitish took oath as the Bihar CM for a record ninth time.



Gandhi said, "The Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) will fight for social justice in Bihar; we don't require Nitish Kumar for that purpose, we don't require him at all.

Congress is a part of the Mahagathbandhan', which also comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties.

Gandhi's reaction followed two days after the Janata Dal (United) chief severed ties with the INDIA bloc on Sunday, leaving his alliance partner RJD high and dry. The incident is a major symbolic setback for the bloc, which was conceived during the first meeting held among the opposition parties in Patna last year.



Several members of the alliance heavily came down on Kumar, labelling him a "chameleon" and a "seasoned politician" for his move and alleged that the incident is the BJP's bid to weaken the opposition grouping of 28-non BJP parties.

Meanwhile, the BJP has repeatedly downplayed INDIA bloc's influence and called it an "alliance of greed." Earlier today, BJP National President JP Nadda took a dig at the opposition unity and said neither their arithmetic is working nor their chemistry. Nadda's remarks were in response to the BJP's win against the INDIA allies Congress-AAP in Chandigarh mayoral polls on Tuesday.



(With PTI inputs)