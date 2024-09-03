Business Standard
Mamata seeks resignation of PM, BJP's CMs over ineffective anti-rape laws

Mamata seeks resignation of PM, BJP's CMs over ineffective anti-rape laws

Rape is a curse against humanity and social reforms are required to prevent such crimes, she said

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

File Image: Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of all states that have "not been able to implement effective legislations to safeguard women".
Speaking in the assembly after tabling of the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024, Banerjee said the Bill aims at quick investigation, fast justice delivery and enhanced punishment of the guilty.
"Rape is a curse against humanity and social reforms are required to prevent such crimes," she said.
Once this Bill is passed, we will form a special Aparajita Task Force from among police to ensure time-bound completion of probe, the chief minister said.
Hailing the Bill as "historic and model for other states", Banerjee said that through this proposed legislation, her government has tried to plug the loopholes that exist in the central legislations in terms of speedy and effective disposal of justice to victims and their kin.
When the BJP MLAs raised slogans demanding her resignation, she retorted, "What if I raise slogans against the prime minister and the home minister for the same reasons you are raising slogans against me."
 

States like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have abnormally high crime rates against women whereas in West Bengal, tortured women are getting justice in courts, she claimed.

Banerjee alleged that West Bengal was not consulted before passing BNS.
"We wanted discussions on it after the formation of the new government at the Centre," she said.
Banerjee told the Opposition to ask the governor to sign the Bill without delay, while asserting that it would be the state government's responsibility for its effective enactment.
"We want justice from the CBI and death by hanging of the guilty," Banerjee said over the rape and murder of the RG Kar medic while expressing her sorrow over the gruesome crime.
The Bill was later passed unanimously amid some chaotic scenes on the floor of the House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee TMC BJP Rape cases

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

