Mayawati slams UP govt for hyping routine police recruitment drive

Mayawati slams UP govt for hyping routine police recruitment drive

She questioned whether all communities received fair representation and raised concerns over the quality and the future of the training being provided to the recruits

Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the recently held police recruitment drive. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the recently held police recruitment drive, calling it a routine exercise that was unnecessarily hyped.

She questioned whether all communities received fair representation and raised concerns over the quality and the future of the training being provided to the recruits.

"The recent police recruitment in UP has been portrayed as if something extraordinary has been achieved, while in reality, such recruitment drives are part of routine administrative work to prevent backlog in the police department," Mayawati said in a post in Hindi on X.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asserted that the real concern among people is whether proper representation was given to 'Sarv Samaj' or all sections in the recruitment and whether the recruits would receive appropriate training.

 

Citing the achievements during her tenure, Mayawati said, "During my government, to ensure the rule of law and justice in UP, we created 1.20 lakh new posts in one go and made police recruitment a transparent and honest process.

"The resulting law and order environment benefited people of all communities without discrimination -- something that is sorely lacking now," she said.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government handed over appointment letters to more than 60,000 new recruits in the police department in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Topics : Mayawati UP Police UP govt

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

