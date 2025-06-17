Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Bengaluru stampede: BJP demands resignation, Siddaramaiah responds

Bengaluru stampede: BJP demands resignation, Siddaramaiah responds

CM Siddaramaiah asked the BJP leaders in the state to first release a list of its own leaders who resigned during similar incidents in the past

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo: PTI)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has demanded his resignation along with those of Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara, following the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 people dead.
 
“Regarding the tragic stampede incident near Chinnaswamy Stadium, I request the BJP leaders in the state to first release a list of BJP leaders who resigned during similar incidents in the past before demanding our resignation,” Siddaramaiah said during a media briefing.
 
BJP holds protest at Freedom Park 
BJP leaders held a protest at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park demanding accountability for the incident, which occurred during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title.
 
 
“RCB won the match and people were enjoying it. But what did the government have to do with it? They called people to celebrate… Vidhana Soudha is not a playground,” said BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy to ANI. 

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka seeks bigger share of central taxes, Rs 1.15 trn for B'luru infra

Enforcement Directorate

ED seizes ₹100 cr in Muda land case, dummy owners linked to officials

Enforcement Directorate, ED

MUDA scam: ED attaches 92 properties worth ₹100 cr; total now ₹400 cr

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka CM, dy CM to meet Cong high command in Delhi

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Bengaluru stampede: Siddaramaiah says he's pained, denies link to stadium

“To take credit, this government messed up and 11 people died. Yet, it refuses to accept its mistake.”
 
CM defends government response, announces action 
Calling the accident "unfortunate", Siddaramaiah emphasised that the Congress-led state government has taken full accountability.
 
“As a responsible government, we have taken accountability for the incident,” he said. 
“We have suspended senior police officers, including the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, and transferred the Chief of the State Intelligence Department. My political secretary has also been relieved of his duties.”
 
High-level judicial probe ordered
Siddaramaiah also confirmed that a judicial investigation will be conducted by retired High Court Justice John Michael Cunha.
 
“We have constituted a one-member commission led by retired Justice Cunha to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter,” he said.
 
Stampede details 
The stampede occurred on June 4, outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, during a felicitation ceremony for RCB players organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The event saw a massive turnout, with several state leaders including CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar in attendance.
 
The chaotic crowd surge resulted in 11 fatalities and 56 injuries.
 
In response to the tragedy, the Karnataka government announced an ex gratia compensation of ₹25 lakh each for the families of the deceased.
 

More From This Section

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Khidderpore market fire 'act of sabotage': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Jairam Ramesh

Instead of 'acche din', 'days of debt' have arrived: Cong dig at Modi govt

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

Cong to campaign against RSS-BJP 'hurdles' in Ambedkar statue installation

Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande

Open to alliance in UP but focused on rebuilding strength on ground: Cong

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Ladli Behna beneficiaries to get Rs 250 as Raksha Bandhan 'shagun': MP CM

Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka government Stampede Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon