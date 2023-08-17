Misuse of Election Commission and all central agencies is happening: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday made a serious allegation against the BJP-led central government and alleged that "Misuse of the Election Commission and all Central agencies is happening."

He stated that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar has claimed that Enforcement Directorate (ED ) decided who joins which party and it also decides who becomes a minister.

"Misuse of Election Commission and all Central agencies is happening. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that the ED decides who joins which party and it also decides who becomes a minister. This is a very serious statement by Pawar Sahab..." he said.

The Raja Sabha MP also questioned the election commission for alloting the Shiv Sena symbol to the rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde and claimed that a simmilar thing was happening with the NCP.

"Sharad Pawar formed the Party and despite that you are giving party to Ajit Pawar , Balasahab Thackarey's party,Uddhav Thackeray is there but they are giving the symbol to Shinde what kind of justice is this"? Raut said.

Earlier Amid media reports of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar offered Sharad Pawar a berth in Union Cabinet, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Sanjay Raut lashed out saying "Ajit Pawar is not that big leader that he can make an offer to Sharad Pawar."

Speaking about the upcoming INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai Sanjay Raut said " An invitation has bee sent to all the partners. The AAP and Congress are also coming for the meeting. There are no cracks in the alliance".

Raut also voiced confidence in the alliance's ability to win the 2024 election " When Atal bihari vajpayee was prime minister, he campaigned India shining but shine did not happen and Congress came, this time there will be a simmilar result".

The Shiv Sena Uddhav faction along with the NCP and the Congress Maharashtra Unit will be playing host for the INDIA alliance meeting later this month. Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to host a dinner for alliance partners during the two day meeting.