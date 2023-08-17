Why BJP is silent on CAG report, asks Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel has hit out at Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over CAG report asking why the party is 'silent' over the report.

"On the basis of the report of the CAG, the Bharatiya Janata Party had made allegations and counter-allegations in the past, now when the report of the CAG has come, why are the leaders of the BJP silent on it? what action are they taking in it?" Bhupesh Bhagel said while speaking to the media in Raipur.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), flagged huge cost overruns in the Dwarka Expressway, the overall average construction cost of Rs 18.2 crore per km was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), however, the construction cost was pushed to Rs 251 crore per km.

A release issued by CAG said, "In the performance audit report by CAG, it has been brought out that per km cost of Dwarka Expressway is Rs.250 crore as against CCEA approved per km cost of Rs.18.2 crore."

According to the release, Dwarka Expressway is an engineering marvel involving the construction of 8-lane, expressways on a single pier which has been conceived and designed considering the present traffic volume, the need for seamless connectivity and to meet requirement of the future growth potential of this entire region.

"This project also features India's first 4-level interchange (2 nos.) and 8-lane Tunnel (3.8 km)," added the release.

However, on being asked about Union Minister Anurag Thakur's recent statement on INDIA- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, Baghel said, "Ever since this alliance took place and its name has been given as INDIA, the people of the BJP from the bottom to the top are worried and this alliance is a very strong alliance and that's why there is no chance for them. It means he is restless and day and night INDIA is roaming in his mind."Thukar earlier had said that the public will once again break the arrogance of the 'arrogant' coalition.Chhattisgarh CM also spoke on the meeting between the youth of the state on which he replied that "their dreams are important to give direction to Chhattisgarh, in which direction the state will move, so the thoughts and dreams of the youth are very important to us."

Bhupesh Bhagel also cleared the air and said that senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the state soon.

"On August 20, funds will be distributed under our Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Landless Labor Justice Yojana in Mahasamund. We will try to get some national leaders to come in it, after that, as time becomes available, the leaders will have a program according to that. By September, Rahul Gandhi is also likely to come in the first week," he added.