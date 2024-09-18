Business Standard
The One Nation One Election proposal suggests that all voters in India would cast ballots in both the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections in the same year, though not necessarily at the same time

Ram Nath Kovind-led panel hands report on 'one nation, one poll' to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Ram Nath Kovind-led panel hands report on 'one nation, one poll' to President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo: ANI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

In a significant move towards conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 18) approved the proposal for the ‘One Nation One Election’ plan. The Bill facilitating these concurrent polls could be introduced during the winter session of Parliament, several media outlets reported.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that simultaneous elections would take place in two phases. The first phase will include the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, followed by local body elections in the second phase, within 100 days of the first.
Earlier in March, a committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind had submitted its report on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative, which advocates for the alignment of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The panel, established in September 2023, reviewed international practices, consulted 39 political parties, economists, and the Election Commission of India. While expressing support for the concept, the committee emphasised the need for a legally sound approach to adjust and synchronise the current electoral schedules.

What is ‘One Nation, One Election’?


In simple terms, this proposal suggests that all voters in India would cast ballots in both the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections within the same year, though not necessarily at the same time.

Currently, a few states like Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha hold state elections concurrently with the national elections. The remaining states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, follow an unsynchronized five-year election cycle.

Possible challenges in its implementing


Implementing synchronised elections across India presents multiple challenges. These obstacles range from logistical and financial issues to constitutional, legal, as well as practical considerations, given the country’s size and regional diversity.

To make this shift, constitutional amendments are necessary. These amendments would need approval from all state and union territory governments, as well as, possibly, major political parties. Legal experts caution that without changes to five key constitutional articles, the proposal could face opposition for potentially violating India’s federal structure.

The relevant articles include Article 83 (Parliament’s term), Article 85 (dissolution of Lok Sabha by the President), Article 172 (state legislatures' terms), Article 174 (dissolution of state legislatures), and Article 356 (President’s Rule).

A major concern was how to manage situations where a state or central government loses a no-confidence motion or is dissolved before completing its term. It would be impractical to require all other states to hold fresh elections simultaneously.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

