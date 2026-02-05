PM Modi says EU, US trade deals open new opportunities for youth, SMEs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India’s recent trade deals with the European Union and the United States would open immense opportunities for the country’s youth and for its small and medium enterprises. He said a new world order is currently taking shape, much like after the Second World War, but this time it is tilting towards India.

What did Modi say about India’s place in the global economy?

The Prime Minister said the world is feeling more confident about stability after these developments and urged Indian manufacturers to focus on the quality of their products even if it meant lower profits. Modi said earlier commentary on international economic developments often claimed that “India has missed the bus”, but now the world believes it would miss the bus if it does not engage with India.

How did Modi link trade deals to India’s future readiness?

In his 97-minute reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, Modi said the world now trusts India’s SME sector. He said his government has pursued policies to make the country “future-ready”, and that the message from recent trade deals is that India is ready for competition.

Why did Modi highlight mobility pacts and youth employment?

Referring to mobility pacts that India has signed, including with the EU, the Prime Minister said the country’s youth will be the biggest beneficiaries of these agreements. He said there is rising demand for India’s young professionals and caregivers, with countries setting up offices in India to recruit them. At a time when many developed countries are ageing, India’s young and talented population is an advantage, he added. Modi said just as the second quarter of the last century was crucial for India’s freedom movement, the second quarter of this century will be vital for its journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

What led to the Lok Sabha adjournment?

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned at 3 pm after repeated disruptions by the Opposition. The House passed the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address without the Prime Minister’s customary reply, which had been scheduled for Wednesday evening. Constitutional experts described the development as unprecedented.

What explanation did the Speaker give?

When the Lok Sabha reassembled, Speaker Om Birla said he had “concrete information” that several Congress members might move towards the Prime Minister and carry out an “unexpected act”. He said he had therefore requested Modi not to come to the House to reply. The Speaker criticised the conduct of the Opposition and warned that the Lok Sabha would not function if members brought banners and posters into the House.

How did the Congress respond to the Speaker’s claims?

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters in the Parliament House complex that it was an “absolute lie” that there was any plan to harm the Prime Minister. She alleged that Modi was “hiding behind” the Speaker and lacked the “guts” to address the Lok Sabha. Constitutional expert P D T Achary termed the passage of the Motion of Thanks without the Prime Minister’s reply an “unprecedented development”. Achary, a former Lok Sabha secretary general, recalled that in 2004, then prime minister Manmohan Singh was present in the House but did not speak following an understanding with the then Opposition BJP.

What accusations did Modi level against the Opposition?

In his Rajya Sabha speech, Modi accused the Congress of insulting the President of India by disrupting the Lok Sabha during the debate on her address. He also said the Opposition had insulted tribals, Dalits, people from the Northeast, the Sikh community and the Constitution. These remarks referred to the disruptions that led to him skipping his reply in the Lok Sabha.

How did Modi address political attacks against him?

Modi said the Opposition, especially the Congress, is unable to accept that he, the son of a poor family, has continued as Prime Minister and that they have suffered repeated electoral defeats. He said the Congress and the Opposition would never be able to “dig his grave” despite harbouring deep hatred. He accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress of protecting infiltrators and attempting to pressure the judiciary.

What remarks sparked a walkout in the Rajya Sabha?

Taking on the Congress, Modi said those who speak of “Mohabbat ki dukaan” are raising slogans such as “Modi teri kabr khudegi”, reflecting frustration over electoral losses. “They will never be able to dig my grave,” he said. He alleged that the Congress’s first family considers the prime minister’s post its fiefdom and claimed it had “stolen” the surname of a Gujarati, referring to Mahatma Gandhi.

After sloganeering during the early part of the Prime Minister’s speech, Opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha. The Congress said Opposition parties were united in protesting that if Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak on the most important item of business, the House could not function. It also recalled that on June 10, 2004, then prime minister Manmohan Singh was prevented by the BJP from speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.