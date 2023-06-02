close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MVA seat-sharing talks will be smooth, aim is to defeat BJP: Cong's Patole

Adani firm's have been accused of stock manipulation and accounting fraud by US-based Hindenburg Research, allegations which the industrialist has dismissed as baseless

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Nana Patole

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Seat sharing talks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi will be smooth since the primary aim was to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday ahead of a two-day review meeting of his party of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT) of Uddhav Thackeray, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. It was in power in the state between 2019 and June 2020.

"The Congress is organisationally strong in all 48 Lok Sabha seats. We will discuss strategy to win maximum seats. Even though the Congress is reviewing all 48 seats, there will no problem in seat sharing talks," he told reporters.

"Defeating the BJP is our primary aim. After this two day meet (of the Congress), the future strategy will be discussed in the MVA meeting. Congress is the only alternative to the BJP nationally," Patole asserted.

The views of MVA allies like the Communists, Samajwadi Party, Peasants and Workers Party will be considered during seat sharing talks, the state Congress chief added.

Queried about the meeting between Gautam Adani and Sharad Pawar of ally NCP, Patole said his party did not have any personal animosity with the industrialist.

Also Read

Seat-sharing should be on basis of merit: Maharashtra Congress chief

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

Could've dealt with MLAs' disqualification, if MVA had moved swiftly: Ajit

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray

JMM to support AAP in opposing Central ordinance, says Arvind Kejriwal

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces roll-out of five poll guarantees

Winnability to be key criteria for seat-sharing among MVA allies: Chavan

Assam BJP leader arrested for duping people by promising jobs for cash

How did govt's debt rise to Rs 155 trn, Ashok Gehlot asks PM Modi

"The questions raised by Rahul Gandhi about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani must be answered. From where did Rs 20,000 crore come into Adani companies? How is it that all companies are sold to Adani group?" he alleged.

Adani firm's have been accused of stock manipulation and accounting fraud by US-based Hindenburg Research, allegations which the industrialist has dismissed as baseless.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Congress Nana Patole

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MVA seat-sharing talks will be smooth, aim is to defeat BJP: Cong's Patole

Nana Patole
2 min read

JMM to support AAP in opposing Central ordinance, says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces roll-out of five poll guarantees

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar
2 min read

Winnability to be key criteria for seat-sharing among MVA allies: Chavan

Chavan now in a safe house
3 min read

Assam BJP leader arrested for duping people by promising jobs for cash

BJP
2 min read

Most Popular

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces roll-out of five poll guarantees

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar
2 min read

Scindia has got aviation ministry that has no plane, no airport: Digvijaya

Digvijaya Singh
2 min read

NCP asks former cricketers Tendulkar, Gambhir to support women wrestlers

wrestlers protest
2 min read

Our policy would be similar: Rahul Gandhi on Centre's stance on Ukraine war

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Winnability to be key criteria for seat-sharing among MVA allies: Chavan

Chavan now in a safe house
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon