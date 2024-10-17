Business Standard
Home / Politics / NDA committed to furthering national progress, empower downtrodden: PM Modi

NDA committed to furthering national progress, empower downtrodden: PM Modi

The prime minister made the remarks after chairing a meeting of NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs here, following the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

NDA

Senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda were part of the deliberations. | Photo: X (@Narendramodi)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden.

The prime minister made the remarks after chairing a meeting of NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs here, following the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and his ministerial colleagues.

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We had extensive discussions on aspects of good governance and ways to improve people's lives. Our alliance is committed to furthering national progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden," Modi posted on X.

 

 

Senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, were part of the deliberations as the NDA looks to build on its win in the Haryana assembly polls as it goes to the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PM Modi

PM Modi to chair national conclave of NDA's CMs, Dy CMs in Chandigarh today

Mayawati

Mayawati opts to stay away from alliance with regional parties, NDA, INDIA

BJP Flag, BJP

Will markets crash if BJP loses Haryana, J&K, Maharashtra, Delhi state polls?

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

No power in world can seperate me from my Prime Minister: Chirag Paswan

PremiumLast week, the Modi government celebrated its achievements during the first 100 days since its formation on June 9. How different were they from similar celebrations held five years ago after it was sworn in for a second consecutive term on May 30, 2

What's changed? Govt's 100-day celebrations reflect governance focus shift

Topics : Narendra Modi NDA BJP Nayab Singh Saini

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMiss India 2024 Nikita PorwalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon