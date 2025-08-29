Friday, August 29, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Sachin Pilot slams indecent language against PM, says Congress not involved

Sachin Pilot slams indecent language against PM, says Congress not involved

Meanwhile, the man accused of hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally in Bihar was arrested

Sachin Pilot

Pilot further stated that the incident had nothing to do with the Congress party, as their Voter Adhikar Yatra had already moved forward (Photo:PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday strongly denounced the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at the Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' event in Bihar's Darbhanga.

Pilot further stated that the incident had nothing to do with the Congress party, as their Voter Adhikar Yatra had already moved forward.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "I condemn this, I denounce it. The Congress party had nothing to do with it, our journey had already moved forward... In civilized and gentle politics, there is no place for such words... Our party is Mahatma Gandhi's party, and we have never supported any such statement till date and nor will we in the future."

 

However, the incident has sparked a political row with BJP and NDA leaders targeting the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the incident.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that such remarks reflect poor "upbringing" and a lack of respect for "Mother Earth, Mother India, or the word mother."

Also Read

Sachin Pilot

Don't politicise anti-Naxal ops, ensure transparency: Sachin Pilot

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul, Kharge pay tribute to ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi on 34th death anniversary

Sachin Pilot

Parliament session will signal unity against terrorism: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot

When Congress, Rahul decide, govt has to accept it: Pilot on caste census

Sachin Pilot

Nitish Kumar failed to check migration, growing unemployment: Sachin Pilot

Speaking to media persons, CM Gupta said, "This behaviour of the opposition leaders is very shameful. Insulting any of our mothers on the land of Sita Maa is not tolerable. The people of the country reject such cheap thinking and cheap politics of speaking ill of the mother of the Prime Minister of the country."

"As a woman, I honestly say that only those people can insult a mother who neither know the respect of Mother Earth, Mother India, nor the word mother... Were such people brought up in the country or somewhere else? This is a question mark on their upbringing," Delhi CM added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also condemned the use of indecent language in an alleged video against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally, and calling it an "extremely unbecoming" incident.

"The use of indecent language against the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platforms during the Voter Rights Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely unbecoming, and I condemn it," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Meanwhile, the man accused of hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally in Bihar was arrested, Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police told ANI.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Bhagwat

75-year age limit not for constitutional roles: RSS chief Bhagwat clarifies

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Names of 6.5 mn poor deleted from Bihar's electoral rolls: Rahul Gandhi

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah to visit Assam to take stock of BJP organisation ahead of 2026 polls

Bihar's Industry and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra

Bihar needs private investment to sustain growth, says Nitish Mishrapremium

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN CM Stalin accuses BJP of making elections a 'mockery', stealing votes

Topics : Sachin Pilot Narendra Modi Congress Indian National Congress Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon