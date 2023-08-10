Confirmation

When will there be guarantee on safety of women...: Congress' Pramod Tiwari

Further, taking a jibe at the government over the ethnic violence that hit Manipur on May 3, Tiwari added, "Why were you silent on Manipur? You went to Manipur after the incident"

Congress

"It was a two-hour-long speech but he did not answer the questions which the people of the country have been asking. When will there be a guarantee on the safety of women in the country", said the Congress MP while speaking to ANI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:29 AM IST
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday reacted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Parliament saying that the "two-hour-long speech" did not answer the questions of the people of the country.
"It was a two-hour-long speech but he did not answer the questions which the people of the country have been asking. When will there be a guarantee on the safety of women in the country", said the Congress MP while speaking to ANI.
Further, taking a jibe at the government over the ethnic violence that hit Manipur on May 3, Tiwari added, "Why were you silent on Manipur? You went to Manipur after the incident, stayed there for three days, why did you not take action against the violence? Why did you hide it?"
Speaking on Manipur issue, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the Union HM Amit Shah has given a clean chit to Manipur CM despite his failure to stop the atrocities against women and children in the state.
Gaurav Gogoi said, "The entire country knows that Manipur CM has divided the state into two parts & it is because of his failure that there have been atrocities against women in the state and the children have been residing in relief camps...Even after all this Union HM Amit Shah has given a clean chit to Manipur CM. The people of the country demand that the CM should be sacked..."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition MP's of the I.N.D.I.A. delegation in the Parliament, hit out at the opposition.

Shah said that the Congress party tried launching Rahul Gandhi for 13 times but failed everytime.
In addition, while speaking on Manipur, Shah appealed with 'folded hands' for an end to the three-month-long cycle of violence in the state and urged Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks saying violence cannot be a solution to any problem.
"Come and hold talks. I urge both communities to sit with the Centre and talk to resolve the issue. We do not wish to change the demography. Violence is not a solution to any problem. I assure you that we will bring peace to the state. Politics should not be done on this issue," Amit Shah said.
Congress MP Udit Raj also reacted to Shah's remarks.
While speaking to ANI, Raj said," There was nothing important in Amit Shah's speech. It was an attempt to confuse people. PM did not speak a word on Manipur till that video went viral. Seems like Amit Shah and BJP have no relation with Manipur."
Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be replying to the no-confidence motion in the parliament today.
The no-confidence motion was moved by the I.N.D.I.A delegation on July 26 while seeking an elaborate discussion on Manipur violence and a statement from PM Modi on the same.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Congress women safety women safety in India Parliament Lok Sabha

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:29 AM IST

