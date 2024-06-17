Political uproar over EVM 'unlocking'; Elon Musk joins debate. Key points

Chennai: EVMs inside a strong room at a counting centre on the day of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, at a college in Chennai, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Even as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over, the controversies surrounding the general election results have stuck around. On Sunday (June 16), the returning officer for the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency dismissed claims of EVM tampering, stating that the Electronic Voting Machine is a self-contained device and does not require a mobile OTP for unlocking as it is non-programmable.

This statement was made in response to allegations that a relative of Ravindra Waikar, the Shiv Sena candidate who won by a margin of just 48 votes, was seen using a mobile phone reportedly connected to an EVM during the vote counting on June 4.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition figures, referencing a report from the Mid-Day newspaper, accused Waikar's relative of manipulating the results on the counting day.

In response, the BJP urged the Election Commission of India to take legal action against those who disseminated what it termed false information.

Meanwhile, the poll official Vandana Suryavanshi, the returning officer for Mumbai North West, labelled the report as "false news" and stated that a defamation notice had been issued to the publication.

What did Mid-Day's report say?

Mid-Day alleged that Mangesh Pandilkar, Ravindra Waikar's brother-in-law, used a mobile phone to "unlock" an EVM during the vote count. These claims were dismissed by Vandana Suryavanshi and the Mumbai police. Pandilkar and polling official Dinesh Gurav have been charged by the Vanrai Police under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for violating the EC's mobile phone ban inside counting centres.

Notices to Mid-Day and Lokmat

At a press conference on Sunday, Suryavanshi announced that notices were issued to Mid-Day and the Marathi daily Lokmat for allegedly publishing false information. They were given 24 hours to explain why criminal proceedings under Sections 499 and 505 should not be initiated, as reported by PTI.

FIR Against Waikar's relative

Meanwhile, the Vanrai police filed an FIR against Mangesh Pandilkar for using a mobile phone at a counting centre in Goregaon on June 4.

Admission of mobile phone usage

Vandana Suryavanshi acknowledged that Dinesh Gurav's personal mobile phone was found with an unauthorised person and stated that appropriate action was being taken. Suryavanshi emphasised that data entry and vote counting are separate processes and that an OTP is used solely for the encore login system for data entry. The unauthorised use of a mobile phone is being investigated, and safeguards are in place to prevent manipulation, including the presence of candidates or their agents during the process.

Additionally, Suryavanshi noted that neither Waikar nor the losing candidate, Amol Kirtikar of Shiv Sena (UBT), requested a recount, though verifying invalid postal ballots was conducted as requested.

Opposition's criticism

Rahul Gandhi referred to EVMs as "black boxes" and expressed significant concerns regarding the transparency of India's electoral process. He stated, "EVMs in India are 'black boxes,' and there is no opportunity for scrutiny. This lack of transparency raises serious concerns about the electoral process. Without accountability, democracy becomes a sham and is susceptible to fraud," he posted on 'X'.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan demanded that the election result for the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat be put on hold. He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to convene a meeting with all political parties to thoroughly discuss the issue. Chavan called for an investigation into the unauthorised use of a mobile phone, highlighting that the FIR report had not been disclosed.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray accused the ECI of lacking the courage to release CCTV footage related to the seat. Thackeray stated, "We have always suspected that this regime manipulates EVMs. Even Elon Musk has mentioned that anything can be hacked. Despite multiple requests, the Election Commission has not released the CCTV footage from the counting day to substantiate our claims."

Mumbai Police responds to Mid-Day report

Mumbai police dismissed media reports as false and baseless, clarifying that no official provided information about a mobile phone being used to generate an OTP to unlock an EVM. The police stated, "An individual was allowed to use a mobile phone illegally at the counting station, violating the ban on mobile phones and electronic devices. Although the investigation is ongoing, some English and Marathi news outlets reported that a mobile phone was used to generate an OTP to unlock an EVM. This information was not released by Mumbai Police and is therefore false and misleading."

Elon Musk enters the EVM debate

Elon Musk recently commented on the EVM issue, advocating for the elimination of electronic voting machines. He stated on X, "We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, although small, is still too high."

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar strongly countered Musk's criticism, calling it a "sweeping generalisation." Chandrasekhar, a former Minister of State for Electronics and IT, responded to Musk's claim by saying, "This statement suggests that no one can build secure digital hardware, which is incorrect. While this view may apply to the US and other places where they use regular computing platforms for internet-connected voting machines, Indian EVMs are secure and isolated from any network."



[with inputs from agencies]