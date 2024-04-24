LS polls: With Suresh Gopi in fray, BJP hopes to open account in Kerala

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a Vande Bharat Express model as a memento by NDA candidate from Thrissur parliamentary constituency Suresh Gopi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Thrissur district, Monday,

In January this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Guruvayur’s Sreekrishna Temple in Kerala’s Thrissur district, draped in crisp white mundu and veshti to attend the wedding of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and popular Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi’s daughter Bhagya.

Modi took centre stage during the ceremony and participated in the ‘Kanyadaanam’ ritual, which is usually performed by the bride’s father.

After blessing the couple, the Prime Minister left for Thriprayar Sree Ramaswamy temple, which is a 45-minute drive from Guruvayur.

Modi’s active participation in Gopi’s daughter’s wedding underscores the importance he attaches to the Thrissur